Democrats Flip Seat in Deep-Red Western North Carolina

With all eyes on North Carolina’s pivotal Senate race, Democrat Jamie Ager quietly cruised to victory Tuesday night in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district—flipping a House seat in what has been a Republican stronghold for most of the last 35 years.

Ager, a fourth-generation farmer and small business owner, defeated Republican Jennifer Balkcom, marking the end of a close race in a district that encompasses most of Western North Carolina, from the liberal enclave of Asheville to largely red and rural Appalachia. Balkcom entered the race less than three months ago as a last-minute replacement for Republican incumbent Rep. Chuck Edwards, who dropped his reelection bid amid sexual harassment allegations. (On August 3, the House Ethics Committee found Edwards had “engaged in persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers.”)

Even before the scandal hit, Ager was outraising Edwards by a nearly 9-to-1 margin. He continued to blow past Balkcom, raising $2.3 million in the third quarter while Balkcom barely brought in $350,000. Despite the candidates’ cash gap, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report considered the district to be leaning toward Republicans until late September, when the group designated it a toss-up.

By Election Day, the district—which voted for Rep. Edwards by a 13-point margin in 2024 and has gone for President Donald Trump three times in a row—was considered to favor Democrats.

Ager’s victory is emblematic of the Democratic shift among voters nationwide on Tuesday, but it also underscores something distinct to Western North Carolina: widespread frustration with the Trump administration over its handling of Hurricane Helene, which hit the state in September 2024. On the presidential campaign trail shortly after, Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration for its response to the disaster, which wrought at least $54 billion in damages in the state and took more than 100 lives.

But two years later, many North Carolinians are still struggling to rebuild, and in 2025, Trump’s Federal Emergency Management Agency declined to continue the Biden administration’s practice of matching 100 percent of state funds for Helene cleanup. Trump poured salt in the wound in the run-up to midterms when he joked that he would withhold aid if Democrat Roy Cooper won his Senate race. On Tuesday night, Cooper did just that.

Both Ager and Balkcom made Hurricane Helene a focus of their campaigns, pledging to work in Congress to secure more relief funds for the state. They also both emphasized their multigenerational roots in the area and their backgrounds as farmers. Ager is well known in the community for holding events at the family farm; his brother currently serves in the state legislature, as did his father, and his grandfather represented the district in Congress from 1987 to 1991.

Balkcom is a state representative, but she wasn’t able to overcome the Ager family’s name recognition, a late start, and a fundraising gap. But perhaps the biggest obstacle Balkcom faced was a deeply unpopular president. NC-11 has not elected a Democratic representative since Rep. Heath Shuler in 2010; before Shuler, the last Democrat to hold the seat was Ager’s grandfather.

But on election night, rural counties that voted for Trump by 20-plus-point margins appeared to be leaning blue. And Balkcom, who received Trump’s endorsement, attempted and failed to parlay one of the president’s most famous 2024 campaign lines into her own victory: Last month, the National Republican Congressional Committee ran an AI-generated television ad that depicted Ager with a local drag queen, claiming “Jamie Ager talks like you and me, but he’s dancing with they/them.”

Ager, for his part, is a fairly typical North Carolina Democratic moderate. In addition to Helene recovery, he campaigned on lowering healthcare costs, reforming the immigration system, and weeding out government waste and corruption. In July, he signed the “Promise to America” pledge, developed by Reps. Tom Suozzi (D–N.Y.) and Adam Gray (D–Calif.), which describes its values as “capitalist, not socialist” and “mainstream, not extreme.”

But Ager is also part of a growing number of North Carolina Democrats who have sworn off funding from AIPAC—showing how politically averse even more establishment candidates have become to the Israel lobby. In the 2026 midterms, North Carolina Democratic Reps. Deborah Ross and Valerie Foushee also refused AIPAC support; both won reelection.