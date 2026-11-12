Jensen Huang Is Out. The Misogyny Is Forever.

Amid an ever-expanding scandal and plunging shares, Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO. The ouster of one of the most prominent figures in artificial intelligence comes after Huang admitted to an extramarital affair involving a woman the US government has identified as a possible spy for the Chinese government, as well as a subsequent damning report that he had carried out an affair with a direct report.

Yet, amid tanking stock prices, the lockstep support Huang enjoys with some of the world’s most powerful men is all but certain to remain intact. “That would be an honor,” Elon Musk wrote on Wednesday, responding to an online influencer’s plea for the trillionaire to hire Huang as news of the second affair emerged. Others like Bill Ackman called on the public to back the embattled leather-jacket enthusiast and “incredible human.” President Donald Trump, who has yet to comment on Huang’s resignation, on Monday called him a “high-quality guy,” brushing off reports that he, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and multiple US national security officials, knew about Huang’s relationship with the suspected Chinese spy.

The rot goes far further than its likely reflection of the private thoughts of powerful men. Together, they crystallized the support for a technology that regularly replicates their own sexism and gender bias.

Online, the chorus of support took a distinctly misogynistic turn. Hundreds of commenters—many of them fake—posted photos snarkily comparing Huang’s wife of over four decades, Lori Huang, to Alice Huang, with whom he allegedly had an affair. The subtext throughout was clear: Jensen Huang’s longtime partner was no longer sufficiently attractive; affairs were justified. As one user wrote: “I don’t condone cheating, but the Jensen Huang situation is a reminder that women need to looksmax too. His wife literally looks like she could be his grandma.”

“Men are expected to make money, stay jacked, and look good forever. Women can’t just stop trying once they get the ring or you will force the man to upgrade!”

It’s as if the comments were saying what men like Trump could not, at least not publicly. But the rot goes far beyond its likely reflection of the private thoughts of powerful men. Together, they crystallized the support for a technology that regularly replicates their own sexism and gender bias. In fact, men like Musk and Trump have themselves uttered variations of the same misogyny. “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!” Trump once said of Carly Fiorina. Consider that numerous studies have shown that large language models are rife with misogyny, often treating women as sex objects and the property of men—ideas Musk has amplified on X. This technology is primarily led by men, designed by men, and is far more likely to be used by men. Now that one of their own has been caught in a sex scandal—one with deep national security implications—the support comes naturally.

That the president and Musk have yet to share one of these vile posts on their own social media accounts may be indicative of some kind of restraint. But their support for Jensen Huang, now a likely martyr in their eyes, may well grow louder.