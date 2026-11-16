A version of the below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. The newsletter comes out twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories and articles about politics, media, and culture. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Jim Jordan is everything—or just about everything—that’s wrong with Washington.

The combative House Republican from Ohio was credibly accused of having been aware of the rampant sexual assault of college wrestlers at Ohio State University when he was an assistant coach and doing nothing to halt it. He has been a prominent useful idiot for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, denying for years that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump. He was a chief election denier in 2020 and schemed with Trump to overturn the results. In 2023, a review of his (until then) nearly 17 years in Congress found that he had not been the primary sponsor of any legislation that became law. He’s in politics to fight, not to serve.

The lesson House Republicans have drawn from the shellacking: Give the American public more of what it soundly rejected.

Yet this week, House Republicans, after receiving a historic thumping from an electorate obviously fed up with Trump and his party, chose Jordan, one of the Trumpiest and most pugilistic members of Congress, to be their leader once they are relegated to minority status in January. With Trump and MAGA in steep decline, the surviving House Republicans opted to move ahead with an acerbic extremist who’s been a top lieutenant in the Trump cult. In 2021, former House Speaker John Boehner, a fellow Republican and Ohioan, referred to Jordan as a “political terrorist” and said, “I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart—never building anything, never putting anything together.”

The lesson House Republicans have drawn from the shellacking: Give the American public more of what it soundly rejected.

Jordan’s perfidy has been well documented. The 2025 HBO documentary Surviving Ohio State featured former Ohio State wrestlers who said Jordan had known of the sexual abuse of student athletes and took no steps to protect them. (Richard Strauss, a physician for the university’s athletic department, sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997.) “To say that [Jordan] knew nothing, that nothing ever happened, it’s a flat-out lie,” former Ohio State wrestler Dan Ritchie maintained in the film. (Jordan has denied he was aware of the abuse.)

His Russian denialism is thoroughly covered in my new book, How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America. Aping Trump, he ceaselessly pronounced the Trump–Russia investigation a “hoax.” He falsely claimed that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had orchestrated the FBI’s Russia investigation as a Deep State conspiracy against Trump. By covering for Trump, he covered for Putin. He was so fierce in this disinformation campaign that Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for supposedly unmasking the “Russia hoax” and taking on “Deep State corruption.” Jordan was also a prominent proponent of the bogus charge—which was likely Russian disinformation—that Joe Biden had accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian energy company.

After the 2020 election, many House Republicans endorsed Trump’s Big Lie that the election had been stolen from him. Jordan went further and actively conspired with Trump.

Most distressing is that this fellow—who by being selected the next GOP House leader is now positioned to be House speaker should the Republicans win back the chamber—was part of Trump’s plot in 2020 to destroy the republic. In the weeks after the 2020 election, many House Republicans endorsed Trump’s Big Lie that the election had been stolen from him. Jordan went further and actively conspired with Trump.

In 2023, when Jordan unsuccessfully sought the House speakership, Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman and I detailed his 2020 machinations. Here’s a condensed version.

Following the election, Jordan spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. He publicly spread election conspiracy theories, such as bogus claims that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic had rigged the vote against Trump. He called for a congressional investigation and demanded a special counsel be appointed. He endorsed state legislatures canceling vote tallies and selecting their own presidential electors. He demanded that Congress not certify Biden’s victory in the ceremony scheduled for January 6, 2021.

And behind the scenes, he plotted with Trump. According to the final report of the House select committee on January 6: “Representative Jordan was a significant player in President Trump’s efforts. He participated in numerous post-election meetings in which senior White House officials, Rudolph Giuliani, and others, discussed strategies for challenging the election, chief among them claims that the election had been tainted by fraud.”

Jordan was “involved in discussions with White House officials about Vice President [Mike] Pence’s role on January 6th,” the report noted—conversations that focused on whether Pence could block the certification of Biden’s win. Jordan was one of 10 Republican members of Congress who attended a White House meeting on December 21, 2020, in which the topic was how to pressure Pence to undo the election.

Six days later, Trump held a phone call with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue. Trump pushed the pair to publicly declare that this had been an “illegal” election. He cited three Republican politicians supporting this claim: Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania; Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator; and Jordan, whom he praised as a “fighter.”

When Rosen told Trump that the Justice Department couldn’t “snap its fingers and change the outcome of the election,” Trump responded: “I don’t expect you to do that. Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” Trump did not explain what he meant or what the GOP House members—presumably including Jordan—intended to do if the Justice Department falsely declared the election fraudulent. Rosen and Donoghue refused to issue such a statement.

Jordan knew a lot about Trump’s attempt to sabotage the constitutional order and the runup to the January 6 riot. But he refused to share any of this with the public.

A week after that, on January 2, 2021, Jordan led a conference call in which he, Trump, and other House members discussed strategies for delaying the January 6 certification of the vote. “During that call,” according to the January 6 committee, “the group also discussed issuing social media posts encouraging President Trump’s supporters to ‘march to the Capitol’ on the 6th. An hour and a half later, President Trump and Representative Jordan spoke by phone for 18 minutes.” It is not publicly known what the two discussed.

Three days later, Jordan texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pass along advice that Pence should “call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

On January 6—a day of violent chaos and insurrection—Jordan spoke with Trump by phone at least twice. That day, Jordan also received five calls from Giuliani, and the two connected at least twice in the evening, as Giuliani was attempting to encourage members of Congress to continue objecting to Biden’s electoral votes.

Jordan knew a lot about Trump’s attempt to sabotage the constitutional order and the runup to the January 6 riot. But he refused to share any of this with the public. When the January 6 committee subpoenaed him and several other Republican members of Congress to obtain information related to its investigation, Jordan and the others refused to cooperate. Jordan has never fully explained his role in Trump’s machinations, let alone apologized.

Like Trump, Jordan got away with his part in their attempted betrayal of the United States.

In the days after the January 6 riot, Jordan tried to claim that he was never an election denier. But at the time, we showed that was a lie:

.@Jim_Jordan claims he never said the election was stolen. That's not what the video shows. Let's roll the tape, shall we? pic.twitter.com/wOLI9l3TQW — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 12, 2021

Jordan was a co-conspirator in Trump’s effort to overthrow American democracy. His elevation to top Republican in the House is a reminder of the threat Trump and the GOP still pose to democracy.

The House Republicans choosing Jordan as their leader is akin to Trump naming Stephen Miller his White House chief of staff. This choice is not about governance. This is about political warfare. But after the electorate’s dramatic rejection of the Trumpist politics of hatred, bigotry, disinformation, and division, it looks as though House GOP members are still fighting the last war—one that they decisively lost but will keep pursuing no matter the potential damage to the nation or their own party. For such a destructive and perhaps suicidal crusade, Jordan is the right man to lead it.