“It’s not just okay to be white,” Joel Webbon declared. “It’s good to be white. Praise God.”

It was a Thursday night at a boxy, echoing convention center in Irving, Texas and Webbon was addressing a crowd of around 1,000 people, who kept bobbing to their feet for standing ovations. In the wings, conspiracy mega-entrepreneur Alex Jones, the nominal keynote presenter, watched him, looking rapt.

Webbon, a reedy, professorial looking man in his 40s with brown hair, black glasses, and a dark beard streaked with gray, is the pastor of a Reformed Baptist church in Georgetown, Texas and an outspoken Christian nationalist. When he’s wound up, he dives into a sing-song preacher’s cadence, his voice pitching upwards at the end of a line. The father of six has an array of Bible quotes and Lord of the Rings references at the ready, and, where necessary, a casual way of telling his audience when he’s about to say something particularly hateful or outrageous that smoothly assures them they don’t have to completely get on board to be on his team.

“Not all of us will agree precisely,” he told the audience, who gathered together in the Dallas suburbs earlier this month for a conference put on by Webbon’s New Christian Right Studios (NXR), a media company launched in December 2025 as a vehicle to advance both his aspiring stardom and his vision of Christendom. “But I’m going to try to paint the picture for you of the nucleus of the new Christian right.”

The theme of the conference was “America After Trump,” and the blue wave of the midterms, just days ago, was on everyone’s mind. Even before that drubbing, the attendees had identified a clear problem within MAGA and the broader Republican party. They were looking for answers and a new movement to join, a community to replace the one that had disappointed them so many times before. They wanted an explanation for why their hopes in Trump had been dashed.

Far-right extremists have a tendency to insist that every election and political moment, no matter the outcome, is actually a vindication of their politics and a sign they should go even further. Webbon’s answers were no exception. A core issue, he explained, was that “MAGA blessed Israel, and God cursed MAGA. That’s what just happened this week.”

“If we boil it down to one issue, it is that many, many of the American people feel as though the Trump administration chose Israel over us. We’re frustrated. We’re mad. That’s wrong. So no more of that,” he continued, adding that he wanted to see an end to what he called “Jewish supremacy in non-Jewish places,” by which he meant the United States of America.

Webbon had other concerns, things he thought were weakening both the Christian right and the country as a whole: “boss babe feminism,” for one, as well as a church culture that he felt pandered to “the sensibilities of women”—things like friendly greeters, soothing carpet colors, and pastors who pace between ferns “sharing,” as he put it witheringly, instead of preaching. “Everything in your country for decades is feminine coded,” he told the audience, who murmured in agreement.

Webbon would also like to see the 19th Amendment repealed, which granted women the right to vote. “It’s not going to happen,” he acknowledged, again letting his audience know they could disagree. “You don’t have to be a 19th Amendment disrespecter such as I am. But can we at least agree that America—not just the Democrats but the Republican party for a couple of decades—has despised, disenfranchised and passed over men? God will not bless that.”

Webbon was also interested, he told the crowd, in what he called “race realism,” a term he used to claim that racial groups are fundamentally different and that some are more compatible with America than others. “We must live not by lies,” Webbon said. “Racial egalitarianism; that’s a lie.”

“Everyone and everything is not the same. Not equal. There are peoples that are more and less compatible with our people, and that’s okay. That’s not mean. That’s not sin. That’s not immoral,” he said. “If you’re actually hateful, you’re not on this team. We’re not doing that.” He paused, seemingly waiting for applause that never came. “One, because it’s wrong. And two, because we want to win, and you’re a liability.”

“We need a full moratorium on immigration for like 50 years,” he said, as the room began to clap again. “We actually do need the mass deportations. Someone has to cross the rubicon.”

Webbon wound on and on, past when Jones was supposed to take the stage. When he began to wrap up, he promised that the dark current reality for white Christian Americans would end, because the natural order of things is for them to rule.

“The rubber band will snap back,” he said. “Nature remains undefeated. There will be a political, right-wing natural law resurgence in the west. White people are not going to go quietly into the night.” (“Yeah!” someone cried, in the darkened room.)

“White people are tolerant,” Webbon added, before getting ready to briefly cede the stage to Jones. “They’re nice. They’re kind. See what happens eventually when the hospitality and the kindness finally run out.”

“If Christianity is a house,” Tim Whitaker told me, “we’re in the dark corner of the basement.”

Whitaker is an ex-evangelical Christian and the founder of a group called The New Evangelicals. He makes content analyzing Christian nationalism, and he was present at the conference as an observer and researcher. He looked increasingly grave as the weekend wore on, and exhausted by its end. “I don’t like seeing faith weaponized for oppression,” he said. “Masking hatred in Christianity is disgusting, and I would argue, demonic.”

It’s the kind of reaction that Webbon expects; arguably, it’s exactly what he’s courting.

Before the conference, Webbon was a second-string player in the so-called “Theobros,” a group of Christian nationalist pastor-influencers who think America should be governed by Christian men. (Many are associated with Reformed Christianity, a hardline branch of Protestantism heavily informed by the rigidity of French theologian John Calvin.) The NXR conference served as what Webbon obviously hoped would be his coming-out party as a bigger influence, and as a platform to display his willingness to make common cause with other extremist figures, like the event’s surprise closing night “special guest,” Nick Fuentes, the 28-year-old white nationalist incel livestreamer whose diehard Groyper fanbase Webbon clearly covets.

The other speakers included Jones, who is not a Christian nationalist, and whose reason for being the headliner was never very clearly articulated. When he took the stage, he ad-libbed a remarkably incoherent speech where he praised Webbon, claimed that the “number one target of the globalists is the West and the Western man,” and tried his hand at a little overt antisemitism, claiming that the Anti-Defamation League or “the Jewish lobby” were behind the battery of lawsuits against him by the family members of children and educators slain at Sandy Hook. “I’d go into a group with ten lawyers attacking me and every single one of them was Jewish,” Jones proclaimed.

Webbon’s current story, like so many on the far-right, is one of viewing Donald Trump first as the great promise of his time, and then as its bitterest disappointment. As recently as 2025, he was tweeting about his admiration for the president, telling him he would have “crawled over broken glass” to vote for him. In the same tweet, though, he asked Trump to get rid of a faith adviser who had said that Christians should learn from Jews rather than attempt to convert them.

“Immediately fire this woman who blasphemes Christ, insults his people, and leads them astray,” Webbon tweeted. “Hire a Christian man who actually believes Jesus alone is the way, the truth, and the life.”

Acording to a podcast from Right Response Ministries, also founded by Webbon, all the NXR conference speakers were required to be male and Christian. (NXR operates as a for-profit company, while Right Response is a religious nonprofit.) Beyond that, they were united in their fairly new disgust and disappointment with Trump. Besides Webbon, the other eleven speakers were a somewhat uneasy mix of pastor-podcasters affiliated with Webbon and NXR, conspiracy-minded internet personalities like Jones, and people with grander political ambitions, including James Fishback, the failed Florida gubernatorial candidate. (Fishback delivered a vitriolic address where, among other things, he assured the audience, “If you want to burn down a Planned Parenthood, that is the righteous thing to do.” He also told Webbon he planned to run for president in 2028, but pointedly refused to clarify how, given that he’s only 31, when Webbon repeatedly asked.)

The speakers cited a mix of causes for their disenchantment: the war in Iran, what they saw as Trump’s abdication of his promise to carry out mass deportations, the mishandling of the Epstein files and, of course, the president’s support for Israel. Trump, they argued, had repeatedly betrayed the Christian nationalists who voted him in; the fact that the White House had sent out a message the week of the conference marking Diwali was cited many times from the stage as an example of how far the president had fallen.

“Did anybody get fooled with Trump?” asked JP Sears, when he took the stage. Most people raised their hands.

Sears was once a New Age comedian making gentle jokes about silly things that happen in yoga classes. Today, more than ten years and one divorce later, he’s passed through a Trump phase into one further to the right, where he now mocks MAGA believers as cultists.

“Boy, he was good,” Sears said ruefully. “Man, Trump lived a convincing story. How much of it was theater? How much of it was true? But boy, I was convinced.”

Buckley Carlson struck a similar tone; he’s Tucker’s younger brother, and a one-time Republican political operative who’s wandered further into the outfield. “MAGA is dead,” he pronounced. “Trump killed it.”

Like several other speakers, Carlson declared his disgust with Israel and with the genocide in Gaza: “Americans hate genocide and they won’t pay for it,” he said.

“Israel is our enemy,” he declared. “And so is Trump.” The way forward, he added, “is anti-Zionist.” But—as with every other speaker who professed concern for Palestine—he then veered in a sharply different direction.

“We must embrace race realism,” he said. “Or as we say in my family and mean it, we love everybody. We’re white. We have white children. We happen to love white people,” he said. America should adopt “faithful masculine leadership,” he said, and be governed by Christian men who have had “real jobs” and families. “And no closeted homosexuals”—they, he suggested, could instead serve on “deportation squads.” When Carlson posted a copy of his speech online, the text ended before his discussions of white people or deportation squads.

Carlson was also one of only two speakers to be booed and heckled over the conference’s three days, with people demanding he talk about Palantir; his son Charles reportedly works for the UK branch of the surveillance giant. He was surpassed in unpopularity only by right-wing YouTuber Alex Stein, who drew loud boos for suggesting that Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika was not implicated in Kirk’s assassination and was doing her best as the new CEO of Turning Point USA. Nor was TPUSA, as he put it, “being run by the Jewish illuminati.” (Stein assured the audience that despite his last name, he is not Jewish.)

Dale Partridge, the founding pastor of a Reformed church in Prescott, Arizona and another NXR podcaster, gave a rabidly anti-immigration speech, declaring that “our multicultural society has perverted the natural order,” and that many non-white immigrants are not, in a Biblical sense, his “neighbors.” Eric Conn and Brian Sauvé, two other Christian nationalist pastors who appear on NXR and who co-own a publishing company called New Christendom Press, flogged their book about “the longhouse,” a concept claiming that “the west” has been undermined by the “feminization” of society.

Conn and Sauvé don’t support going to college, especially for women, and for that matter generally don’t support education past age 16. Their church also doesn’t believe in public education, and instead runs a “classical Christian academy” for the congregation’s children. But the girls in Sauvé’s family, he said, “are only in class two days a week. The other half they’re at home.”

This odd gathering of very odd men has been several years and many feuds in the making. Webbon once counted Doug Wilson, the Christian nationalist pastor who’s been a major influence on Pete Hegseth, as a mentor. But Webbon’s stance on Judaism grew into a seismic rift. In 2024, as my colleague Kiera Butler reported, Webbon, Conn, and Sauvé all shared a video with Nazi imagery. “I hate Judaism but love Jews and wish them a very pleasant conversion,” Webbon tweeted at the time, a sentiment he’s often repeated. The same year, Wilson declared that “the racial and antisemitic theories of Adolf Hitler” have no place in Reformed Christianity.

Webbon has garnered many headlines since, because of his willingness to say increasingly racist, sexist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, and outrageous things. “I hate Islam for the same reason I hate Judaism,” he tweeted in October. “They both oppose Christianity.” He’s also against interracial marriage and no-fault divorce, and thinks adultery and false sexual assault allegations should be punishable by death. He has said that he instructs his wife how to vote, and told the NXR conference crowd that he’s “sexist,” not misogynist. He recently declared that Black people should be grateful for slavery, and celebrated the ICE detention of a fellow right-wing pastor, Samuel Sey, who was subsequently deported to Canada. Webbon has also engaged in a form of Holocaust denial, tweeting in 2024 that “somewhere between 271,000 and 6 million” people died. (Six million Jews were murdered, along with five million others, including homosexual men, Roma people, disabled people, and political prisoners.) Last month Webbon tweeted—and then deleted—a call for the public execution of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, on grounds of being “a traitor” and a “Judeo-Christian heretic.”

Webbon is a creature of the internet, and he and the other NXR figures spend a lot of time baiting their detractors on X. At the conference, he frequently mentioned having arguments there, seemingly exulting in how mad he makes “the insufferable people who will counter me online.” I recognized a good amount of Webbon’s jokes and references in his speeches from far-right internet memes. “You’re getting called a slur,” he declared several times over the course of the weekend, adopting a retort formulated by far-right troll comedian Sam Hyde.

The most extreme views of these speakers aren’t particularly well-hidden. Partridge has previously said that Nazism represented “a powerful form of Christian nationalism.” Longtime Infowars personality Harrison Smith also appeared at the conference; his NXR-backed podcast, “Off Limits News,” has featured him insisting that The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a well-known 19th century antisemitic hoax, might actually be true.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone on stage lived by the values Webbon so stridently promotes. Jones and Sears are themselves both divorced; text messages released by the Southern Poverty Law Center indicate that Jones has engaged in at least one extramarital affair. Webbon himself has previously admitted to “fornication” before marriage. Calvin Robinson, a far-right priest whose ministerial license was revoked by the Anglican Catholic Church last year after he made a Nazi salute at an anti-abortion rally—a gesture he insisted was a joke—is a biracial man of Afro-Caribbean and white English heritage. He’s engaged to a white woman; Webbon has generally said while interracial marriage is technically “not a sin,” he considers it “not the norm.” Partridge is married to a Mexican-American woman.

Attacking interracial marriage is “beyond the Overton window right now,” Webbon acknowledged, referring to the window of acceptable thought in mainstream society. “But these are things we should consider.”

Webbon does not maintain a coherent ideological throughline when it’s inconvenient. In 2023, for instance, he wrote a book called Fight By Flight, arguing that Christians should leave “Godless places” like blue state California, where Webbon lived before moving to Texas. (Doug Wilson wrote the foreword.)

But Webbon made it clear to me that a newly blue Texas didn’t count, and that he would not be leaving it. “We have a lot of extended family here,” he told me in a brief conversation at the convention center’s cafe, balancing a cup of coffee in one hand and one of his children in his arms. “We’re lifelong Texans. We love the state.” He doesn’t view Texas as a blue state in the same way that California is blue: “Texas is blue because Trump failed,” he said, before walking away. “I think that can change.”

These NXR personalities aggressively court controversy and present themselves as dangerous truth-tellers whose ideas are only meant for the boldest and most unapologetic Christian men. The strategy is because they are, at their core, avid content creators, looking for a new angle to maintain relevance in a crowded market. This is a ripe moment for them, as major conservative outlet flail: The Daily Wire is in apparent freefall, losing around 10,000 YouTube subscribers a week, with its Orthodox Jewish founder Ben Shapiro a frequent target of criticism from other far-right anti-MAGA figures. Fox News’ ratings were down 28 percent in October from the same month a year ago, with chief executive Lachlan Murdoch citing “viewer fatigue.” Newsmax is facing a similar ratings decline.

The future of the right-wing attention economy, then, probably belongs more to streamers and podcasters like Fuentes who use sites like X and Rumble to livestream and court an audience any way possible. The journalist Adam Serwer recently argued in The Atlantic that X, though, has served as a reality-warping engine for the right, as “take inflation”—posting increasingly shocking content to drive engagement—has made conservatives overestimate the popularity of those sentiments. That, he wrote, left them taken by surprise when Democrats flipped states blue for the first time in generations; in other words, that ordinary voters were repelled, not attracted, by their ideas.

Their fringe sentiments have not won Webbon and his fellow travelers a lot of new friends, even among other right-wing, anti-MAGA figures. As the conference wore on, crowds of right-wing personalities, pastors, and other Christian nationalists online either subtweeted the gathering or denounced it outright. The conservative commentator Eric Metaxas dubbed the crowd “a gang of demon-possessed Jew-hating weasels” who were “pretending to believe in Jesus.” Seth Dillon, the CEO of the conservative humor site The Babylon Bee, responded to a video of Jones’s speech by asking “Who is the audience for this obnoxious, incoherent garbage?” Others called the gathering a cult, demonic, and unchristian, sometimes citing the Bible to detail the speakers’ doctrinal errors.

“I fully intend to ‘harm modern Christianity,’” Webbon retorted at one point, parroting the words of his critic.

For the NXR crowd, being provocative, declaring disaffection with Trump, and being overtly hateful clearly worked in one basic sense: getting attention. I was one of many journalists taking notes and chasing Webbon and other NXR personalities around for interviews. While the organizers claimed 1,300 people attended, I’d say at most 500 to 1,000 people were present at any time. But no matter the count, that’s a lot of butts in seats for some of the most extreme rhetoric I’ve ever heard outside of a literal neo-Nazi rally.

“They actually want to give us mainstream massive exposure,” Webbon told the audience, with a smile. “I can say the plan out loud, they’re literally in the room, and they’ll still do it anyway. They cannot help themselves: ‘I’m going to get Joel Webbon in a major news story… a useful idiot so they get scared and go out to vote.’ It works in their strategy. It scares their base.”

Such coverage, Webbon said, helps him reach people he called “conservative normies.”

“The normies now get to hear me,” he said, “and are like, ‘That’s pretty reasonable. Sounds like a moderate centrist.’ That’s the strategy.”

Other attendees also recognized this as an audience to court. Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, was present, trailed at all times by a small retinue wearing matching black-and-yellow Oath Keepers t-shirts. Rhodes reportedly hopes to restart the group after his release from prison last year, where he was serving an 18-year sentence for seditious conspiracy in relation to the January 6 Capitol attack before his sentence was commuted by Trump. Rhodes was sporting a large tattoo on his forearm of Trump, taken from the famous photo after he was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, which Rhodes reportedly got while incarcerated. (I didn’t have a chance to ask if he regrets it: as we stood before the cafe coffee machine, Rhodes declined to talk, muttering “Mother Jones has burned me before.”)

As with most conferences, the speeches were just one piece of what was on offer; the auditorium fed directly into a large hall of vendors. They, too, all struck a common theme: a promise of fellowship for men, to go along with their dominion, and an opportunity to do business with other Reformed Christians. Men of Hunger, for instance, advertised itself as a new male-only social media site offering “honest dialogue, accountability, and no noise.” NXR was selling merch focusing on the antisemitic and racist parts of its message, including a shirt that read “I’ll take the Christian, hold the Judeo,” and one bearing a winking cartoon man and the slogan “It’s Okay to be White.” They also, naturally, were selling copies of Webbon’s book on “white genocide.”

The weekend functioned as an IRL gathering of men with Pepe the Frog profile pictures, who seemed thrilled to be among their own. “All of us here are based,” one man told me, grinning. But I was curious how this was landing with the few people in the audience who didn’t seem to be groypers, obvious participators in the online far-right, or already familiar with the NXR crowd; the people who might find disaffection with Trump or anger over the ethnic cleansing in Gaza as a doorway into this very strange room.

At the start of the conference, I spoke to a well-dressed older couple, who sat in the back row of the auditorium, both looking slightly tense. “We’re here to find information,” the woman told me. She declined to provide her name, but said they had traveled from Illinois.

“Neither side is going to do what they promised,” her husband muttered. While he’d voted for Trump in 2024, he added, “I’m thinking seriously about staying home next time and doing something useful.”

“Trump has let everybody down,” he told me, by failing to execute the mass deportations he’d promised. “They should have either locked them all up or got them all out. If they’re here illegally, they have to go home.”

Later that night, I found the well-dressed older woman’s Twitter account, which showed her doing more than seeking “information.” She had been tweeting supportively at Webbon and other NXR personalities for the better part of a year, even reposting a tweet from Partridge celebrating America before 1860, a time, he wrote, when the nation had “virtually no Jewish subversion, no black crime, no feminism, no Muslims, and no Hindus.”

It did seem that some people were mediating their statements–or simply lying–when being interviewed. Trump had let them down, and they were looking for something further to the right. Everyone had boarded a train, I sometimes felt, and even if they had settled on what stop they’d be getting off at, they weren’t interested in telling me.

Another Texas-based couple I met were in their early 30s, and neither were white. They had a new baby at home, and were thinking about affordability and quality of life, the husband told me. They were there just to listen, he said. “Joel has a fresh message that I’ve never heard before.” The antisemitism, he said, “can be a little bit much,” but excused it, saying he felt it was important to understand people’s perspectives.

“I know my place,” his wife told me, an Australian woman whose mother had moved there as a refugee from China. “I’m in someone else’s home.” I later spotted them after Fuentes’ speech, both beaming, seemingly waiting for him to emerge from backstage.

At another point, I talked to a single woman in her 40s from the Northeast, who gave me her name before reconsidering and energetically threatening to sue if I used it. As a longtime fan of Jones, she’d mainly been interested in the conference to hear him. Ten years ago she was a liberal, she told me, but had lost her friend group during Covid because she refused to get vaccinated. She was, like everyone else at the conference, furious with Trump, who she told me she found “disgusting. He violated our trust and everything he promised us.” But at the moment I encountered her, she was seething at Conn and Sauvé, who had suggested during a panel that women shouldn’t play sports—a notion she found both stupid and insulting.

“I didn’t follow these people,” she told me. She was finding much of the event to be, as she put it, “a circle jerk,” and the statements she’d heard about Jewish people were, she said “so fucking ignorant.” She’d begun to wonder, she told me, if Webbon was “a fed trying to radicalize people.”

“I don’t like what I’m seeing,” she told me, before walking away. “But I do think it’s a response to the demonization of white men, which I don’t like either.”

As I wound through the exhibitors’ hall and chatted with attendees, I asked them, one after another, whether they agreed with a vision of America where I, as a Jewish person, wouldn’t be able to vote or hold public office. Several people told me that yes, this ideally would be the case; others told me that they did not believe Webbon holds that position. (He does, as he made clear in an October tweet he directed at Laura Loomer, the Jewish MAGA figure, and in a 2024 podcast appearance.)

Max Anton, a gentle-seeming, soft-spoken 35-year old man from Houston with a neat mustache and melancholy eyes, was enthusiastic to be at the conference. He told me that his religious and political life changed a few years back, when he surveyed his spiritual beliefs and realized that, contrary to the Presbyterianism of his youth, he no longer thought the Rapture was coming. Given that he was “not waiting for sudden rescue,” he began to think about how his actions would “echo into eternity.”

“The cathedrals in Europe took 600 years to build,” he explained. “Men spent their entire lives building the foundation, knowing they wouldn’t live to see the steeple.” The Christian-dominated society envisioned by Webbon likely wouldn’t come to pass in our lifetime, he added, including a country where only married Christian business-owning men with children could vote. (Anton acknowledged that would exclude himself, given that he isn’t married and doesn’t have kids.)

Anton said he is worried about the white race being “flooded out” by mass immigration amid “a massive campaign of anti-natalism,” but was encouraged by what he was seeing at the conference. “We’re trying to push the Overton window back to the right,” he said. “It’s a war of inches.”

Webbon’s multiple ambitions include starting an organization to compete with Turning Point USA and other conveners of right-wing gatherings like AmFest and CPAC. While studiously trying not to insult TPUSA’s late founder Charlie Kirk, he argued onstage that the organization was “going in a bad direction” even before his death, because it was not an overtly Christian or anti-gay organization and allowed women in positions of leadership. “Whatever good there was with TPUSA, now and even before Charlie died, we need to go even further,” he declared.

Webbon also unflatteringly compared Kirk to Trump: “What we need to do both politically and religiously is look at both of them, take the good, reject the bad and push for more,” he said.

Webbon isn’t the first person who’s pushed for “more” during a time of political turmoil. What I heard at NXR reminded me more than anything of a white supremacist unity gathering I covered nine years ago, in April of 2017, when various racist groups were brought together by the white nationalist Traditionalist Worker Party. At the time, Matthew Heimbach, one of the TWP’s founders, told me that he understood Donald Trump wasn’t actually on his side, but that the president had been useful nonetheless.

“I knew he wasn’t one of us,” he said. “I never thought he was a closet white nationalist. I was just hoping he would buy us more time and further polarize politics, which he has done.”

In time, he said, the white working class would turn against Trump. “They’ll lose any hope they had in conservatism,” he predicted. “They’re not going to become Democrats. And if you like Trumpism, maybe fascism is something you’ll like. Where else can they go?”

“Our people were motivated by Donald Trump’s election and the promises he made us, but the deck is stacked against us,” he told his own audience. “No salvation is going to come from the Republican or Democratic parties or any judges—it’s going to come from our own blood and tears. We won’t let the shackles of the globalist system hold us down.”

Heimbach’s particular racist visions did not come to pass, as the TWP soon and spectacularly fell apart after he had an affair with his second-in-command’s wife. But ten years on, Heimbach’s sentiments—that those unhappy with Trump might enjoy a little fascism—would have been perfectly at home at the NXR event, which had been suffused with extreme, almost numbing amounts of thinly-veiled hatred, bile, and outright bigotry. (Every night, stumbling out of the convention center, I’d be reminded that Irving is a pleasant, diverse suburb, where ordinary people went out to dinner, walked dogs, enjoyed live outdoor music, and had no idea what a “groyper” is.)

But when it came time for him to speak in the conference’s final moments, Nick Fuentes did something else: told the crowd almost nothing about himself, and took care not to repeat any of his well-documented fascist, racist, or antisemitic beliefs. Wearing a blue suit and a muted magenta tie, he beamed as he announced that the midterms had been “a historic defeat for the American last Republican party.”

Fuentes painted the Trump administration and, indeed, every Republican in power as ineffectual, decrying them as “controlled opposition” who hadn’t provided a meaningful counterpoint to the left.

When Trump won in 2016, Fuentes continued, “he discredited and delegitimized and disorganized all the institutions.”Going into the next presidential elections, Fuentes said, “there’s going to be an open field on both sides.” Trump’s departure, Fuentes added, “is about to be, pardon the expression, the death of Joseph Stalin. It’s like the removal of Mao Zedong. What happens in the aftermath is that a vacuum opens up. The old institutions are gone and have not recovered. Trump is exiting stage right. He’s no longer going to be the president and there’s nothing that will fill the void right now.”

“A crisis is not just a danger,” Fuentes said. “It’s also a huge opportunity…We can win during this momentous time and determine the next generation and the future of the country. That’s what we’re playing for in the next two years,” Fuentes finished to thunderous applause.

When Webbon retook the stage, he pronounced himself satisfied with the weekend, but warned that his enemies would be desperate for evidence that it had failed. “They’re going to be looking for an empty room,” he warned. “They want to write us off, to mock, to scoff. Phase one is complete. We’re moving into phase two. It’s time to get the numbers. It’s time to get the donors. It’s time to get our guys into positions of power.”