No industry is doing more to bankroll Donald Trump’s garish self-celebrations and personal projects than defense contractors.

Led by Lockheed Martin, the largest federal contractor, top defense companies—Boeing, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Palantir, and Amazon—have together put up more than $40 million, and counting, for the projects and events for which Trump has tapped corporate donations. Those causes include the White House ballroom, his idiosyncratic celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary, the military parade held last year on Trump’s 79th birthday, and Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee.

The gifts are just one part of a larger display of fealty by corporate America to Trump. But the defense titans’ donations are notable because they came as the companies were lapping up massive federal contracts.

In June 2026—about eight months after its donation to the ballroom fund—Lockheed won $44 billion in new multiyear federal weapons contracts. Most of those contracts were for missiles—though one $86 million contract sks the company to co-develop a “directed-energy laser weapon.” A few weeks after one big award to Lockheed was announced, Trump revealed that the company had agreed to pay about $5 million to help construct a new helipad at the White House, in order to prevent the new Marine One helicopters from damaging the South Lawn grass.

After donating to Trump’s ballroom fund, Palantir won more than $1 billion in new government work, and Amazon won $256 million, according to an analysis by Public Citizen. Those new awards came on top of substantial existing Pentagon business for those firms.

“A one-time donation that boosts the ego of Trump and lets him fulfill his interior design dreams could pay off for years and years to come.”

No evidence has emerged showing that any of these companies won their contracts in explicit exchange for funding Trump’s pet projects. But the nexus between large donations and contract awards creates the appearance that big contractors feel pressure to support Trump’s controversial endeavors to ensure they can compete for federal awards, especially when their competitors are also kicking in.

“That kind of money always gets you an open door, so you can make your case,” said political scientist Bill Hartung, who studies the arms industry at the Quincy Institute. “[Trump is] transactional—it’s like if you haven’t ponied up, you’ve taken yourself out of the game or diminished your chances.”

The president’s acolytes are now raising funds for new endeavors, including a plan to plant 500 statues of famous Americans near the National Mall, as well as Trump’s presidential library in a Miami skyscraper. But after routing the Republicans in the midterms, Democratic lawmakers are clamoring to use their impending subpoena power to investigate whether the Trump administration has created what lawmakers call a “pay-to-play” system for federal contractors. Contractors may have to decide if continuing to support the lame-duck president’s pet projects is worth the scrutiny.

A Palantir spokesperson told Mother Jones that “Palantir has not and will not discuss jobs, payments or gifts of any kind in exchange for contracts.” None of the other companies mentioned in this article responded to requests for comment.

In June 2025, tanks and armored personnel carriers, along with troops dressed in colonial garb, paraded down Constitution Avenue as Trump looked on from a reviewing stand. The president, on his 79th birthday, got the military parade he’d pined for since his first term, in an event nominally celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics were among listed sponsors of the parade, reportedly putting up $35,000 to $75,000 apiece. Amazon, Boeing, Lockheed, Northrop Grumman, and Palantir were also among the official sponsors of America250, a congressionally chartered organization that organized the event as one of various celebrations for the country’s 250th anniversary.

The defense firms backed the MAGA-style parade around the same time they stopped sponsoring Pride parades. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and other defense firms, which had helped fund the pro-LGBTQ events each year for about a decade, cut off support in 2025.

Planned or not, the contractors’ decision to drop Pride events and sponsor the military parade signaled their allegiance to Trump in his bid to impose power over American culture.

And they quickly began putting more significant funds behind that stance, egged on by a Trump political apparatus that shifted from fundraising for campaigns to vanity projects.

Defense firms, including Lockheed, Boeing and Northrop Grumman, became sponsors of Freedom 250, a White House-affiliated public-private partnership, as it hosted events like a day of prayer on the National Mall, the Great American State Fair, and a night of UFC fights under a giant steel claw on the White House lawn on Trump’s 80th birthday.

“[Trump is] transactional—it’s like if you haven’t ponied up, you’ve taken yourself out of the game or diminished your chances.”

RTX this year filed a lobbying disclosure report detailing a $1.5 million donation to Freedom 250. The company was among a handful of corporations that filed such reports, suggesting those firms considered spending on the anniversary events part of their efforts to influence the Trump administration. Most of the organization’s reported donors, however, did not disclose their contributions. Freedom 250, which used taxpayer funds along with corporate donations to fund those events, has declined to detail its donors.

Freedom 250 was one of various nonprofits set up by Trump aides to raise corporate money for projects that appear to be personal priorities for the president. Even before Trump took office, Lockheed, Boeing, and Palantir CEO Alex Karp each gave $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inaugural fund. RTX gave $500,000. These donations were part of the nearly $240 million the committee raised.

Defense firms made especially big contributions to Trump’s ballroom. The most notable ballroom donation may be the $25 million that Nvidia reportedly coughed up while its CEO was successfully pressing the White House to loosen restrictions on selling its chips to China. But Lockheed Martin and Palantir also donated $10 million each to the ballroom effort while pursuing federal contracts, according to The Washington Post. Amazon gave $5 million.

Those donations were solicited by a Trump fundraising apparatus that pivoted from his 2024 campaign to other projects, with many asks made by Meredith O’Rourke, a fundraiser for Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc.

In late 2025, O’Rourke began fundraising for Freedom 250. The Wall Street Journal has reported that she keeps Trump up to date on donations to his favored projects, and made clear to prospective contributors that donations are important to the president, using phrases like “the boss wants this money.” Democrats have keyed in on O’Rourke’s role, arguing that she and Trump appear to have shaken down contractors with an implied or actual threat to their federal business.

“The fundraising operation that President Trump reportedly directs” to fund his pet projects and celebrations “reeks of potential corruption and the potential for quid pro quo politics,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); incoming chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) wrote in a recent letter seeking information from O’Rourke.

O’Rourke did not respond to questions.

What are these companies getting for their money?

Federal spending is expected to top $800 billion is 2026, with military and defense contractors receiving at least half of that money, according to the Government Accountability Office. The Trump administration is expanding the pie by increasing the Pentagon’s overall yearly budget past $1 trillion, and through its war against Iran, which has cost US taxpayers at least $48 billion.

In 2026, as the US depleted its missile stockpiles in the Middle East, the Defense Department initiated dozens of new multiyear contracts—mostly for interceptor missiles and missile components—with the very same companies that donated to Trump’s ballroom and birthday events. These contracts, collectively, are worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Lockheed Martin is the largest beneficiary, but other firms are making out well. Boeing in March 2025 was awarded a $20 billion initial contract to build the nation’s next-generation fighter jet. That jet, still under development in a recently constructed warehouse in St. Louis, is called the F-47. Its name—a departure from standard Air Force nomenclature that was chosen in part to honor “the 47th president’s pivotal support”—makes it a bit of a Trump vanity project, too.

RTX signed agreements with the Pentagon in February to accelerate production of five types of missiles for an undisclosed price. Then, the company was awarded a $441.6 million contract to manufacture more missiles in April; a spot among 12 companies selected to propose Golden Dome missile-defense prototypes in May; and, in October, $6.3 billion to spend up to seven years building yet more interceptor missiles. In the third quarter of 2026 alone, RTX secured Pentagon contracts worth almost $59 billion—more than double the $23 billion in Pentagon contracts they received over the same period in 2025.

Even absent any explicit link between contributions and favorable treatment by federal agencies, critics say the wave of large gifts creates an appearance of corruption. Government contractors seem, at least, to believe it’s in their interest to make major financial contributions to Trump’s agenda.

“A one-time donation that boosts the ego of Trump and lets him fulfill his interior design dreams could pay off for years and years to come,” said Julia Gledhill, a Pentagon budget analyst with the Stimson Center. The contractors, Gledhill said, “can spend a little and get a lot in return.”

Finding causal relationships between any one donation and one contract is not often possible, she said. But the pattern is hard to miss.

Defense contractors certainly donated to presidential projects before the Trump era. Obama’s second inaugural committee took donations of similar amounts from Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing, too. But prior presidents didn’t build monuments to themselves like Trump has, Quincy’s Hartung said.

And Trump’s willingness to construct vanity projects creates a new channel of influence. “[Contractors] used to mostly stick with the bread-and-butter contributions, some dark money, funding think tanks to make arguments they agree with,” Hartung said. “But now Trump has sort of opened up this new territory…and they’re almost competing to do it.”

But with a Democratic House and Senate, these cycles of vanity-project donations and defense contract deals look increasingly vulnerable to inspection come January. “The potential for crackdown on very loose contracting policies is ripe in this moment, which is exciting,” said Savannah Wooten, a Pentagon budget reduction advocate at Win Without War. “This is one of the most egregious areas of grift in our government.”

Various Democrats have recently announced plans to look into contractor donations to Trump projects in the next Congress.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told the New York Times last week that his committee would examine whether defense contractors had been “promised anything,” or “threatened” in exchange for their donations.

Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee recently instructed defense contractors and other firms that funded Trump projects to preserve records for an expected investigation next year.

These investigations appear set to become a key point of conflict with the Trump administration. Trump recently issued an executive order that purports to bar contractors from sharing information with Congress without White House permission. That’s a legally dubious claim that nonetheless highlights the administration’s intention to shield its dealings with those companies from congressional scrutiny.

Trump is not done raising money for his pet projects. O’Rourke is reportedly pressing donors to help pay for the president’s plans to replace the East Potomac golf course and construct a massive statue garden near the Jefferson Memorial, along with his planned presidential library in Miami.

Trump has reportedly mulled redirecting leftover inaugural funds to his library. According to the Wall Street Journal, he even persuaded Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to donate $25 million to the library, a gift that may have helped Lutnick hang on to his job.

Trump has also suggested he might seek corporate funding for the so-called Triumphal Arch he wants to plant in a traffic circle in front of Arlington National Cemetery. Trump, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, has ludicrously claimed the arch will serve a military function. Trump has said the structure will house “drones” and “snipers” and serve as an ammunition depot. Experts have dismissed those claims, which appear aimed at persuading judges hearing legal challenges to the plans to grant deference on national security grounds.

But if defense contractors are going to support a Trump vanity project, why not one that he claims will be in part “a top grade Military Complex”? The arch, along with other ongoing projects, could test whether, with Trump diminished by his midterm repudiation and Congress poised to aggressively investigate, top defense firms will continue bankrolling Trump’s whims.