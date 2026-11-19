During a Senate nomination hearing on Thursday, Michael LoSapio, Palantir’s chief information security officer, told the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that he does not believe the Capitol was attacked on January 6, 2021. President Donald Trump recently tapped LoSapio to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the top federal agency responsible for defending the nation against cyberattacks. But on Thursday, the Palantir executive floundered under questioning from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D–Conn.) about the 2020 election.

“I don’t believe it was an attack, no,” LoSapio testified.

Blumenthal looked and sounded incredulous: “You’re giving us that answer?”

But LoSapio doubled down, insisting he “wasn’t involved in politics” at the time. Blumenthal fired back, “Were you alive on the planet?”

If confirmed as CISA’s director, LoSapio would be tasked in part with ensuring the security of the nation’s election systems. But when pressed by Sen. Blumenthal, LoSapio refused to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 popular vote. That’s when Trump fired CISA Director Chris Krebs for rebuking the president’s claims of election fraud. Biden, indisputably, won. But LoSapio insisted that he couldn’t comment on something that happened six years ago.

“You’re ducking the question in a way that betrays your lack of independence and objectivity,” Blumenthal remarked. “You are disqualified from the position that you’ve been nominated to fill.”

Blumenthal then put the question to Michael Chamberlain, Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Government Ethics. Chamberlain similarly punted, offering only that “Joe Biden was the president for four years.”

Trump’s nomination of LoSapio—who has worked at Palantir for more than a decade but has never held a government role—already sparked worries among cybersecurity professionals about his lack of government experience. And Congressional Democrats voiced concerns earlier this month about LoSapio’s potential fealty to Trump. Palantir, a defense tech company, has curried favor with the current administration, donated $10 million to Trump’s White House ballroom project, and secured billions of dollars in government contracts.

LoSapio would oversee a critical agency that, in his own words, is like the 911 system for America’s cybersecurity. And his nomination hearing comes on the heels of a turbulent week in the cybersphere: an outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of flights, the National Security Agency’s classified communications system temporarily went dark, and a cyberattack targeted 178 popular websites in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency. Outages swept major banks, Microsoft platforms, and Apple services. While most of the outages have been attributed to software upgrades and overloaded systems, the breadth of digital mishaps has gotten Americans feeling a little paranoid.

But as the nation faces mounting AI-enabled cyber threats, Trump has proposed cutting CISA’s budget by $385 million. Last year, Trump slashed CISA’s workforce by roughly one-third, and the agency has been without a permanent director since Jen Easterly stepped down at the end of the Biden administration.

LoSapio’s testimony on Thursday was an opportunity to put concerns about the turmoil at CISA to rest. Instead, he seemed more concerned with showing his loyalty to the man who nominated him.