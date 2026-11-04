4 hours ago

Trump’s No Good Very Bad Day

Mother Jones’ Ari Berman examines the blue tsunami that engulfed Republicans in the midterms and what the Democratic wave means for 2028.

A young Caucasian man with dark hair in a suit and white button-up shirt presses the palm of his right hand to his chest in a show of appreciation, as a crowd of people around him cheer, hold up signs that read “Talarico,” and wave small Texas flags.

James Talarico, who was elected to the US Senate on Tuesday, is one of several Democrats to win a statewide race in Texas for the first time in decades.Brandon Bell/Getty

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A blue wave engulfed Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. Democrats throughout the country soundly defeated GOP candidates, giving them at least 54 seats in the US Senate and a majority in the House of Representatives. But it was where they won that was so shocking. Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, and Iowa all elected Democrats to the Senate, while a number of House districts that previously supported President Donald Trump turned against the GOP.

“This was an extinction-level event for Republicans in some red and purple areas,” says Mother Jones national voting rights correspondent Ari Berman. “Every possible thing you thought could go right for Democrats by and large did. And that’s not really what people expected going into the night.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Berman talks with host Al Letson about this potentially transformational moment in American politics, how redistricting backfired on Republicans, and what the 2026 midterm results could mean for the presidential race in 2028.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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Great reporting takes time. Funding it takes less than 60 seconds.

This is the season for packed schedules and long to-do lists. For us too: Mother Jones reporters are busy digging deep into the next powerful investigations that we'll be publishing here soon. So we'll make this quick: We can't do this work without your support.

We're a nonprofit newsroom, which means articles like the one you just read are funded by readers, never by a corporate owner. And if you've read this far down the page, that means the story mattered to you. Help fund more of this essential work by making a donation of any amount today. It'll only take a minute. Thanks in advance for powering the next story.

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