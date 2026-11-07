2 hours ago

How a Soldier’s Beating Helped Desegregate the Military

When a soldier coming home from World War II was beaten blind by a police officer, radio host Orson Welles sought to solve the case—live on the air.

The black-and-white portrait of a young African American man wearing a button-up shirt with pockets, with closely cut hair and a thin mustache. Facing the camera, the lids of his eyes are closed and swollen.

Isaac Woodard, hours after being honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, was maliciously assaulted by a white South Carolina police officer and left permanently blind. The attack became a catalyst for the American civil rights movement and President Harry Truman’s orders to desegregate the armed forces. NAACP

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In 1946, a Black Army veteran was returning from World War II when a white police officer pulled him off a Greyhound bus and beat him blind.

The details were fuzzy. No one was sure about the identity of the police officer. The veteran, Isaac Woodard, didn’t even know what town he was in when it happened. Radio host Orson Welles learned about the shocking crime and pledged to find the officer who did it.

“We’ll call the policeman ‘Officer X,’” Welles said on his Sunday evening program. “He might be listening to this; I hope so. Officer X, I’m talking to you. Wash your hands. Scrub and scour, you won’t blot out the blood of a blinded war veteran.”

This week on Reveal, the podcast Radio Diaries brings us Woodard’s story, from his beating to the outrage that prompted the military’s desegregation. And to understand the experience of a Black servicemember today, we speak with Kyle Bibby, a Marine Corps veteran and co-founder of the Black Veterans Project.

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Great reporting takes time. Funding it takes less than 60 seconds.

This is the season for packed schedules and long to-do lists. For us too: Mother Jones reporters are busy digging deep into the next powerful investigations that we'll be publishing here soon. So we'll make this quick: We can't do this work without your support.

We're a nonprofit newsroom, which means articles like the one you just read are funded by readers, never by a corporate owner. And if you've read this far down the page, that means the story mattered to you. Help fund more of this essential work by making a donation of any amount today. It'll only take a minute. Thanks in advance for powering the next story.

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