After enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act expired at the end of 2025—despite a Democratic-led congressional standoff to preserve them—millions of Americans fell off federal health care rolls.

Those tax credits, initially part of the congressional response to Covid, were established in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan Act and extended by the Inflation Reduction Act. In October 2025, Jeanne Lambrew, one of the chief architects of the ACA, told me that the credits’ expiration would lead to the largest “projected increase in health insurance premiums” in the ACA marketplace’s history.

Its looming end, a crisis for tens of millions of Americans across the political spectrum, led to a weeks long-conflict in Washington that culminated in a 43 day-government shutdown.

Last year, New Mexico became the only state to completely fill in the gap. Where other states faced stark drops in ACA enrollment—some in the six figures—New Mexico saw a 14 percent enrollment increase between 2025 and 2026.

New Mexico’s unique situation came out of record budget growth, thanks to taxes on windfall profits by oil and gas companies that the state has redirected into trusts for state social programs. Those profits have boomed due to the catastrophic Iran war—which the Trump administration appears set to continue.

For years, New Mexico was more or less alone as a blue state with a fossil fuel economy: oil and gas make up about a third of its general fund. The inflow of nearly a billion dollars in unexpected oil and gas revenue in the last fiscal year alone has left the state’s government with more money to spend.

But November’s blue wave extended to some of the country’s biggest energy producers—meaning New Mexico, the only state to bankroll progressive policies mainly with such funds, is suddenly a critical example.

Its Democratic leadership established trusts that absorbed those revenues, alongside legislation that directed a greater share of taxes on health insurers into direct subsidies for health insurance premiums.

“There were easy funds to tap,” said state Sen. Martin Hickey, a retired physician. “To the extent that the federal government can’t come in and pick that up with the cost of insurance, New Mexico being able to provide that additional subsidy…people feel very good about it.”

New Mexico could be seen, as the New York Times put it, as “an Obamacare success story”—although the uncertainties of oil and gas markets raise questions about the sustainability of its approach, with some economists broaching concerns that its Health Care Affordability Fund would be in serious debt by 2030. The state officials who manage the trust are still searching for a path to long-term stability, even as they push for the fund to be used in broader ways, such as for universal primary care.

But New Mexico’s experience, and the lessons it’s learning about progressive management of oil money, will be drawing attention from a fellow oil-rich state that just turned much more Democratic: Texas.

November brought tectonic political changes in some of the biggest energy-producing states: a new Democratic trifecta in natural gas producer Pennsylvania, a blue shift in oil-rich Louisiana, which holds statewide elections next year—but above all, the Democratic flip of Texas, from the most local county offices to the governor’s mansion.

At the beginning of November, Texas voters elected their first Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa, in over 30 years. They also flipped the Texas House of Representatives, under Republican control since 2003. While campaigning, Hinojosa criticized the steep rise in health insurance premiums under her opponent, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, signaling that it was among her priority issues and pledging to go after corporate tax breaks to claw funds back for residents.

A December 2025 Texas Politics Project poll found that health care costs were the leading economic concern for voters in the state, during a period when people were dealing with the sticker shock of marketplace plans after enhanced tax credits expired.

Texas is also the most populous state not to enact ACA Medicaid expansion—a push that could change millions of Texans’ lives and that a windfall tax on oil and gas could help fund. As long as that money is coming in, New Mexico politicians like Hickey reasoned, it should go to public ends. But few other states with major oil revenue had Democratic leadership likely to take those steps until November. New Mexico might no longer be alone.

Claire Heyison, a senior policy analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said that in Texas’ case, comprehensive reform would mean switching from the federal health insurance marketplace to a state marketplace, as New Mexico has—something that would require “a slightly longer timeline” of around two years.

And Republican legislators in New Mexico mostly voted against the state’s health care fund; in Texas, where the GOP still holds the state Senate, five Republican state senators would have to defect to pass any similar bill.

Texas’ energy economy is uniquely large, but it’s not alone in having an incoming crop of bright-eyed Democratic politicians who hope to bring down health care costs at the state level.

In Georgia, governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms made a campaign pledge to pursue various options to bring down premiums. She, Hinojosa, and Kansas Governor-elect Cindy Holscher have all campaigned on expanding Medicaid in their states. And some states have taken some measures to close the subsidy gap, even if not to the extent of New Mexico: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who just won her second term, used a state trust to help make ACA marketplace plans more affordable for some residents earlier this year.

Ideally, Heyison suggests, the incoming Congress would pass new federal legislation for ACA enhanced tax credits, eliminating some of the need for further state action. Their expiry at the end of 2025 left four million fewer people on marketplace plans across the country in 2026.

With Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate, a bill could surely get to President Donald Trump’s desk. What happens when it reaches him is anyone’s guess.

But as premiums continue to rise, including for Americans on the ACA marketplace, there may still be demand for state support. Those on marketplace plans in New Mexico will face a premium increase rate of 24 percent on average next year.

“Premiums have still risen [at a really] high percentage over the last couple of years, and that cost keeps going up,” Health Action New Mexico policy coordinator Gabriella Rivera told me. “We have to start getting to the root of the issue of cost drivers”—factors like inflation amid a general cost-of-living crisis, and the intensity of care needed, due in part to decades in which Americans have become accustomed to putting off medical treatment and even routine doctor’s visits until they absolutely have to.

State regulators—which, in states like Texas, may now come under different leadership—have to decide whether to accept insurers’ proposed premiums for health insurance plans. Heyison said that there are instances, including in Texas, where some marketplace insurers have dropped out of the system rather than accept the rates that states offer, contending that premiums did not cover their operating costs.

“There is bipartisan attention being turned toward issues like healthcare provider consolidation,” said Heyison, “which drives up prices of care without improving the quality of care or access to care that people receive.” She suggested that both Congress and state regulators had a role to play. Oregon, for instance, has a unique law that can block health care deals the state thinks aren’t in patients’ best interest—but as ProPublica reported in May, it has yet to use it.

Some states manage those regulatory processes better than others: Heyison highlighted Rhode Island as an example. But without new subsidies like New Mexico’s, or expanded federal support, there’s almost inevitably a painful sticker shock when ACA buyers go shopping for health insurance.

There’s obviously a tension in spending fossil fuel funds on health care spending: public health “has to do with air quality, it has to do with clean water,” as New Mexico Public Health Association executive director Paloma Flores told me in an interview. New Mexico, like other states, also faces issues around health care that subsidizing premiums can’t immediately solve: Flores noted a health care provider shortage.

Still, in states like New Mexico and Texas—along with others like Pennsylvania and Louisiana—the oil and gas industry is likely to continue generating record profits for some time. The war still shows no signs of ending, and when it does, oil prices may not fall to previous levels; even before Trump’s war with Iran, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had brought oil revenues to new highs.

Although she still expects a painful statewide impact from Medicaid cuts and rising premiums, Rivera of Health Action New Mexico thinks positively about how New Mexico politicians stepped up for residents directly pertaining to healthcare, although she is critical of the state’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“New Mexicans felt the pain of the federal changes a lot less,” she said, “than individuals in other states did.”