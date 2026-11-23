Eleven days. Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, president, and board director after resigning 11 days ago following a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs—including one involving Alice Huang, a woman whom US intelligence has identified and is investigating as a possible Chinese government spy.

The Board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after a series of meetings in which, according to the company’s Monday morning press release, they were “satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chair Harvey C. Jones said in the announcement.

The tech giant also said the board “received input” from senior US government officials that made them confident Huang did not pose a national security risk. President Trump told CNBC Monday morning that he spoke directly with the board, reassuring them that Huang was not a security threat.

In addition to his affair, Huang is still the subject of multiple investigations. There’s a probe by California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Nvidia’s involvement in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information; one by Congress, where Huang has agreed to testify on December 1; and another by Nvidia’s independent board committee on whether Huang put national security or Nvidia secrets at risk.

The independent Nvidia investigation looks like it won’t amount to much. The board already brought Huang back, after all—and he has Trump’s backing. The president also reportedly traded up to $97.5 million in Nvidia stock since the start of his second term through August 2026, and called for the board to rehire Huang as “the best thing for the company, and also, for the U.S.A.” in a Sunday Truth Social post. (According to Semafor, the president dialed into a Nvidia board meeting to push for Huang’s return.)

Trump celebrated Nvidia’s “correct and proper” decision on Monday morning, posting that the country needs Huang to “ensure the Success and Prosperity” of the company and the US.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” the president added.

Nvidia stocks shot up 30 percent in the hours after the company announced Huang’s return, recovering nearly all its losses since he resigned. That all sounds great for the CEO and Nvidia—if you just ignore the other ongoing investigations.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s role in Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.