Pete Buttigieg doesn’t shy away from big ideas about how to improve our political system. Back in 2019, as a candidate for president, the former South Bend mayor put the idea of Supreme Court reform on the map when he refused to laugh off a voter’s question about adding justices. After serving in the Biden administration as transportation secretary, Buttigieg has emerged as one of the Democratic Party’s strongest voices for government reform, urging his compatriots to think big about not only what is desirable but possible.

As he considers a 2028 presidential run, Buttigieg spent months ahead of the midterm elections crisscrossing the country campaigning alongside more than 100 candidates. On the trail, Buttigieg talked about the high costs and economic inequality that helped drive eye-popping turnout, but paired that with a call to reinvigorate democracy. Our political system is kicking the legs out from under the proverbial kitchen table, he often told crowds.

For many Democratic candidates, the midterms became a referendum on corruption, as opinion surveys found voters viewed the growing wealth at the top as the corrupt, ill-gotten gains of collusion with politicians.

That consensus on corruption is just one step removed from the idea that the American political system itself is to blame. Political donations and election spending are less persuasive to politicians if they come in smaller quantities. And politicians in competitive districts are more likely to listen to their voters, while politicians gerrymandered into safe seats are freer to work for their donors rather than their constituents. Both of these problems have been exacerbated by the Supreme Court in the last 16 years, from the infamous Citizens United decision that let corporate money flood politics, to a series of decisions that gave a stamp of approval to extreme gerrymandering. Corruption is a problem, but it’s also a symptom of a failing political system.

“People are enthusiastic about political and economic change.”

So when I set out to write a story for Mother Jones about how a bold Democratic Congress and White House could remake our system to be more responsive to the people and to their will, I reached out to Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has endorsed the idea of proportional representation, which would replace single-member, winner-take-all House districts with multi-member districts; representatives would win seats in Congress based on their party’s portion of the vote, opening the door for new candidates and even political parties to enter government. He supports overturning Citizens United so that special interest money isn’t drowning our political process. And he supports reforming the Supreme Court by adding justices, imposing term limits, and possibly balancing the partisan affiliation of the justices.

Buttigieg frames his political advice in terms of “big swings” and “base hits” to describe major reforms and smaller policy victories. In January, Buttigieg will release a book, Next, examining how our country’s political system failed and the big swings necessary to fix it.

I reached Buttigieg in late October, when most observers suspected the Democrats would make a strong showing in the midterms, but hadn’t predicted the landslide that soon followed. The day we spoke, he was at home in Michigan between campaign stops. Our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, included discussing his focus on major reforms, what he hopes Democrats do with their new majority, why the next few years might be a singular moment for change, and the 2028 Democratic primary’s role.

You’ve endorsed major reforms to the Supreme Court, to fix gerrymandering through proportional representation, and a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. You’re talking about reform on the campaign trail. What is your diagnosis or description of what’s gone wrong in our democracy?

The bottom line is that our representative republic is not very representative right now. And the distortions of money in politics, of gerrymandering, and a number of other anti-democratic features that have crept into our system have brought our country to a kind of a breaking point. You can only see so many policies that have widespread support fail to become reality before it affects your belief in the system.

This would be a problem anywhere. But our democratic system is so foundational to who we are as a country. It is to us what neutrality is to the Swiss. And if we don’t have that, it’s harder to explain what America even is.

I think of you as the politician who’s talking about big reform ideas, and that goes back to 2020. And I’m curious if there’s any event or influence that makes you that guy.

Part of it is the experience of growing up and serving in a part of Indiana where you could see how many areas of majority agreement there were that still weren’t reflected in the political system. When I think about being in a bluer city and a redder state, where so many economic issues, in particular, were things you could actually get most people to agree on. And then you look at what’s actually happening in the state house, and certainly in Washington, and you see that it just doesn’t reflect that at all. I think that that experience made me want to ask why.

Nothing’s perfect, but in local government, I lived in a world where if something worked, you did more of it. If something failed, you changed course. And generally, better policies won out over worse policies. And sometimes it feels like the opposite is true in Washington. When I actually got there and spent the years that I did in the cabinet, of course I was proud of what we got done for transportation and infrastructure, but I also saw firsthand in a way that was really radically upsetting when it came to our institutions, that it really is a system programmed to fail in so many ways. And most importantly, that it doesn’t have to be this way. A lot of these things can be changed. A lot of these things can be changed by statute.

Were there any such failures that drove you nuts, that you’re thinking about right now?

Watching the child tax credit fail. I don’t know how you could experience that and not be outraged. It was done as an emergency measure to help prop the economy up during COVID. They do this extension of the tax credit, and it cuts child poverty in half in a year. It’s one of the most effective policies ever for doing what it’s supposed to do. And you would think if something works that well, you would do more of it. And instead, they couldn’t get it extended. And thinking about all the reasons why that was the case, I think, really pointed to the role of money in politics and the distortions in our system that make it unrepresentative.

East Palestine. I went there to lay out safety reforms that would help make sure that that couldn’t happen again. And everybody, to my face, said that they were for them. There were quite a few Republicans who said they were for them. It was a bipartisan bill. To this day, it hasn’t passed, and I think a lot of that has to do with the role of money in politics and the fact that the legislators who could actually pass it have more to worry about from donors and from primary challengers than their own people. So it just doesn’t move.

I’m not gonna ask about your 2028 plans, but you are playing a role right now, helping other candidates, but also bringing this idea of ‘We can do big reforms’ to the fore. And I wanted to know what you think of the 2028 Democratic primary as a bigger opportunity to do that?

I’ve described everything I’m doing this year as a twofold quest. Part one is to get good candidates elected and support good causes. And the other part is to persuade my party to have more ambition about big swings and about ensuring that the future (if we get a chance to shape that future) isn’t just a warmed-over version of the prior status quo—which I think really is a temptation that will arise in the Democratic Party if we get the majority that we’re hoping for. The most important process for adjudicating what ideas are on the front burner in the party is the 2028 primary.

Do you get a specific reaction either from candidates or from voters about reform?

There’s a bit of advice you will get from consultants and strategists saying, “Don’t talk too much about reform. Nobody wants to hear it. It’s got to be all about the economic issues. If you talk about reform, it makes you sound academic and kind of removed from reality.” What I’ve found is that people are enthusiastic about political and economic change. You don’t have to educate people that these problems in our political system are a big part of why we can’t have nice things in this country. And so, just as sure as I talk about getting everybody healthcare or fairer taxes, there is a roar that comes out of the crowd when I talk about getting money out of politics and dealing with Citizens United and ending gerrymandering. Like, people get that the kitchen table is in trouble, partly because of that political system kicking the legs out from under the kitchen table, which is how I sometimes put it in my stump speeches.

When you talk about reform, it can get you branded as this academic voice. But, I’m thinking about this crowd in Butte, Montana. We got 1,000 people in Butte fired up about money in politics. They have this initiative going on the ballot. They get it. [The initiative, which passed, seeks to work around Citizens United.] When I was in Orangeburg, the Black civil rights community, of course, doesn’t need any lessons on how economic justice is connected to political fairness or unfairness, right? So people in every corner of the country get this more than the kind of strategist class gives them credit for, in my opinion.

You have talked about both big swings and base hits as a way to describe the major political reforms such as proportional representation and Supreme Court reform versus smaller scale achievements. What would your ideal balance be? When is a moment for a big swing versus a base hit?

The important thing is you have to pursue both at once, and this is where we should learn from the right. In the ’80s, social conservatives were contesting school board races and also laying the foundations to demolish the right to choose by changing the entire texture of the American judiciary, which is a generational project. And it worked for them. We should be thinking the same way, that we don’t have to kind of choose between launching these big efforts that could take 10 or 20 years to pay off, and doing things in the here and now.

Sometimes you can do it all at once. On wages, I think the base hit is raising the minimum wage, which we haven’t done since 2009. I think a bigger swing, or at least a triple, would be to index it so you don’t have to go back to Congress every time it needs to be adjusted. But when I think about other reforms, a big swing is obviously on campaign finance reform, the holy grail is to end Citizens United through some combination of a better judiciary and perhaps a constitutional amendment. But there are things we can do about transparency in campaign finance tomorrow.

This is a time to have many shots on goal. Instead of a season of hand wringing about what exactly gets to go into HR1 and what 500 amendments go with it, I’d love to see a rapid fire sequence of 10 or 20 discrete clean bills on important things, some of which are very immediate, like wages or child tax credit, and some of which are reform, like gerrymandering, and some of which are toward more of a big picture policy, like universal health care. Just start pressing on all of these things at once.

Of course, campaigns are good for really big swings and really big ideas. And one reason I’m proud of what we did to help popularize Supreme Court reform in 2020, which was a fairly lonely place for me to be as a candidate back then. It’s not that eight years later it’s become reality, but it’s that certainly eight years later it’s become more mainstream in the party, and we had a hand in popularizing it. So I think campaigns have a dual responsibility. Obviously, you’re in it to win and put forward ideas that you can follow through on, but it’s also a chance to get ideas into the bloodstream that may take longer to ripen. I mean, if you think about the last really good run we had at campaign finance reform, I’d argue, [is] because John McCain won the New Hampshire Republican primary on that issue in 2000. No, he didn’t become president, but he did return to the Senate with more political capital to deliver what became the McCain-Feingold reform, which to this day is the high water mark of doing something about money in politics in our lifetime.

Do you want Democrats to push for some of these really big home run swings if they have a trifecta in 2029, things like Supreme Court reform, or proportional representation, or getting rid of gerrymandering?

Yes, I think we should advance these big policies quickly. Because another thing you can see is that the current administration has been able to destroy a lot very quickly. Our side should be prepared to build a lot very quickly. This is, I think, just destined to be one of those times, if only because there’s so much rubble and ash around. The post-Depression and post-war period, where lots of things happen at once that will define what life is like in this country for the next 60, 70, 80 years. Seasons like that come around every now and then. We had one in the mid-century last century. We’re due for one right now.

You said something at the Atlantic Ideas Festival about how when the system doesn’t work people just vote to burn it down, and you get a president like Donald Trump. It seems to me like a campaign or a message talking about the ways we can fix this is sort of the opposite of that, like the mirror image of this burn-it-down cynicism.

If they can burn a lot of things at once, we can build a lot of things at once. One of the most elegant and important qualities of our system is that it includes the tools to change that system for the better. One of our biggest contributions as a nation to constitutionalism was this idea of amendments. This idea of a self-renewing system, or at least a renewable system, is extremely important. In a way, what I’m calling for looks like a lot of upheaval by the standards of the last 50 years. But it’s also deeply consistent with the last 250 years, where we used the tools that we had, from big political reforms to constitutional amendments, to make sure the system evolved with the times and could better support us. The need for that is present even in ordinary times. But now with these novel challenges coming our way, from what’s happening in the information ecosystem to obviously what’s going on with AI, its more important than ever to have a system that can keep up.

The last question is if you think your focus on reform is catching on and that more people are going to be talking about reform, maybe starting in the next few months?

I hope so. I hope to show that this can be good politics as well as good policy. When you lay out big ideas, also it just prompts a lot of other people to respond. Even if they disagree, at least it gets that into the conversation. So I think that’ll happen more. Look, coming out of the gate, especially with a new congressional Democratic majority, obviously the front burner has to be all about putting money in people’s pockets and making life a little easier as concretely and as swiftly as possible. But I think that we need to pair that with these bigger reform efforts.

I used to think that the job [in politics] was to persuade people of our policies. Increasingly, that’s happened. Like, one thing we’re still getting used to as Democrats is that what we have to say about taxes, safety net, healthcare, so many issues, is already popular—which wasn’t how it was when I was growing up. The question really does shift to not convincing people that these things are right, but convincing people that you’re going to get any of it done, because of course so much of this stuff hasn’t happened.

One last note: Look at Project 2025, one of the main subjects of all the post-election handwringing among Democrats after 2024. The iterative process that led to that started in 1980. So if we were setting out to do a Project 2050, we’d already be behind by comparison. It’s really important for us to look at how the other side does ambitious, immediate concrete action and long term big think at the same time. And if they can do it, we can do it.