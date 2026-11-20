Earlier this month, outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced an impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of multiple high crimes and misdemeanors.

Among other claims, Massie said Hegseth was illegally waging war against Iran in violation of the 1973 War Powers Resolution, ignoring laws designed to minimize civilian casualties, and overseeing the “extrajudicial killings” of more than 240 people in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. Those are killings carried out without due process or legal authority; in other words, murder.

Massie was the sole Republican to join 203 Democrats in trying to force the Hegseth resolution to the House floor—falling just eight votes short. Come January, the House will lose Massie but gain at least 42 more Democrats, easily clearing the simple majority needed to launch a formal impeachment inquiry and bring charges, should they choose. It is less likely that the Senate will vote to convict Hegseth. Though Democrats have also won control of the Senate, their 56-44 majority will be short of the two-thirds required to solidify an impeachment conviction to remove Hegseth from office.

But given the gravity of the crimes Hegseth is accused of, removal from office is just one possible consequence. In interviews with Mother Jones, members of Congress and experts in military and constitutional law discussed nearly half a dozen means of accountability.

Impeachment

Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat poised to become Speaker of the House in the 120th Congress, has said he’s a “hard yes” on impeaching Hegseth.

“The so-called Secretary of Defense has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe,” Jeffries told ABC News shortly before Massie introduced his resolution.

In the days since Massie’s maneuver failed, several current and incoming House Democrats have also expressed wanting to try again in the new term.

“I think that Secretary Hegseth is the least competent, least experienced, least knowledgeable secretary this country has ever had, and he’s demonstrated that on numerous occasions,” Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.) told Mother Jones.

Vindman, who served in the Army for 25 years, referenced the time Hegseth sent messages about US military strike plans in a group chat that included a journalist.

“Frankly, a private would have probably gotten court-martialed for that,” Vindman says.

Vindman also brought up Hegseth’s dismantling of Defense infrastructure that served to prevent unnecessary civilian casualties. According to Massie’s impeachment resolution, Hegseth removed more than 90 percent of Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response staff assigned to combatant commands and fired some of the most senior Judge Advocates General (JAG) of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. These are military lawyers who advise military commanders on the rules of engagement; Vindman was a JAG for more than a decade.

In Hegseth’s effort to prioritize “maximum lethality, not tepid legality,” Massie said Hegseth was responsible for the deaths of more than 150 people, most of them children, at the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School, which the US bombed on the first day of the Iran war, Feb. 28.

In March, the New York Times reported the military had erroneously relied on outdated information provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency, mistaking the school as part of an Iranian military base.

“There are legal parameters that you must operate under, and there are good reasons for it. There are legal reasons for it. There are also moral hazard reasons for it,” says Vindman. “When the conflict is ultimately over, your soldiers have to live with the consequences of their actions.”

Rep. Sarah Elfreth, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, and incoming Rep. Kristina Knickerbocker, an Ohio Democrat, also told Mother Jones they support impeaching Hegseth in the next congressional term.

“I think that Secretary Hegseth is the least competent, least experienced, least knowledgeable secretary this country has ever had, and he’s demonstrated that on numerous occasions.”

“Many military leaders have said how incompetent and unqualified Pete Hegseth is. And I’d like to echo that,” says Knickerbocker, an Air Force veteran. “I have not interacted with a more unqualified leader. And so the only way to truly go about dealing with this situation is impeachment.”

While it’s unlikely that 67 Senators would vote to remove Hegseth from office, Hegseth would nonetheless become just the third cabinet secretary in US history to be impeached by the House. Neither of his two predecessors—Secretary of War William Belknap (1876) and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (2024)—was removed from office either.

Whether or not the Senate votes to convict, information brought to light through impeachment-related subpoenas could also contribute to criminal or civil actions outside of Congress.

“Congressional subpoenas sent out in relation to an impeachment effort may be more powerful than subpoenas that are going out in support of normal or workaday legislative efforts,” says Katherine Yon Ebright, senior counsel in the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program. “So [Congress] may be able to access material that otherwise might fall beyond the sort of normal subpoena power.”

Federal Prosecution

Impeachment is a political process. Criminal prosecution is a separate judicial path. Eugene Fidell, co-founder of the National Institute of Military Justice and an author of multiple books on military law, says Hegseth could face both.

The legality of Hegseth’s missile strikes on boats thought to be carrying drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific are particularly dubious, says Fidell. Historically, when a boat is suspected of carrying illegal narcotics, the US Coast Guard will order it to stop, at which point officers would search the boats for illicit substances. If a boat ignored instructions, the Coast Guard could fire at its hull or rudders to stop the vessel, and anybody believed to be breaking maritime laws would be subject to arrest and prosecution. But over the last year, the US military has skipped those important steps, instead firing “lethal” missiles at boats merely suspected to be carrying drugs in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. At least 240 people have died across roughly 70 missile strikes. In at least one case, the military fired secondary strikes against shipwrecked survivors, which most experts contend is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions governing the laws of war.

“If we were in a war, that would be a very serious war crime. But we’re not in a war in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean,” says Fidell. “So the proper lens through which to examine the boat strikes is simply: is it a homicide or not? And the answer is yes—absent some indication that these people were firing and the missile strikes were in self defense, and there’s no evidence of that.”

Hegseth could theoretically be prosecuted under a federal law that criminalizes conspiring to kill foreigners with whom the United States is not at war.

Before leaving office, President Donald Trump could protect Hegseth from this potential consequence by issuing a preemptive pardon. But the fact that a pardon may be necessary would still be notable, says Fidell.

“It would be a hell of a thing for a member of the cabinet to need a presidential pardon for anything,” he says.

State Prosecution

Unlike federal prosecution, Trump doesn’t have the authority to pardon someone from state crimes. Meanwhile, murder is of course illegal in every US state. While it’s a wild card, Fidell says Hegseth could possibly be charged with breaking a state murder statute if it could be proven that he conceptualized plans or authorized attacks while off the grounds of the federally protected Pentagon complex in Northern Virginia.

“If there are any overt acts that he committed, let’s say in some restaurant in Old Town Alexandria, that might be a crime under Virginia law, even though the end product was murders committed off the coast of South America,” says Fidell. “You cannot conspire to commit murder, let’s say, in Virginia, and say, ‘well, no, it’s not breaking Virginia law because the murders were actually going to occur outside the Commonwealth.’”

“It would be a hell of a thing for a member of the cabinet to need a presidential pardon for anything.”

The Brennan Center’s Ebright says a successful state prosecution is “practically and politically extremely unlikely” due to America’s federal system, in which federal powers override state ones.

“It would also face an uphill battle in the courts, if only because you are talking about orders that go all the way up to the president and the secretary of defense, and then personnel under him executing those orders, even if they were widely discussed at the time—and continue to be widely discussed—as illegal orders,” Ebright says.

Civil Litigation

Even if Hegseth finds shelter from criminal conviction, victims could still pursue civil litigation against the United States for actions authorized by Hegseth.

That’s what a group of fishermen from Ecuador did this week. Their November 16 lawsuit alleges the US military illegally hit their boat with armed drones, causing serious burns among some of the passengers. The suit says the US military then kidnapped the survivors, held them hostage, and tortured them for the next 24 hours. The suit says this occurred despite the fact that the government of Ecuador had just inspected the ship for three hours without finding any illicit cargo aboard.

Relatives of two Trinidadian men killed while on a boat ride home from Venezuela have also sued the US, arguing the October 15, 2025 missile strike violated domestic laws that prohibit murder and international laws that prohibit extrajudicial killing. Their families say the men were farming and fishing in Venezuela before they boarded the boat that was blown up. All six people on board died.

“United States agents, officers, and personnel, including and under the command and control of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, acting in their official capacities, authorized and/or carried out the killings of Mr. Joseph and Mr. Samaroo on the high seas,” states the January 2026 civil lawsuit. The case is ongoing.

Revving Up Congressional Oversight

Democrats may not be able to remove Hegseth from office or send him to jail for issuing unlawful orders, but they may be able to prevent him from causing more harm.

One means would be shrinking the funds appropriated to the Defense Department. “Congress could dry up the money. They could just turn off the spigot,” says Fidell, who is skeptical it would be an absolute deterrent.

He’s worried the Trump administration would try to manipulate funding by transferring money from a different program to fund military actions. But the courts have previously ruled against Trump’s efforts to move money around, including in 2026 when the administration tried to create an “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate defendants of the January 6 attack on the Capitol building. In June, a district judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from making payments from the funds drawn from the Treasury.

“We have to do our job when we have the majority and get back to a place of passing budgets on time, and then hoping that the courts do their job, and so far they have done it—more often than not—making good decisions around congressionally appropriated spending. And that the president has to honor that,” Rep. Elfreth says.

With control of both chambers, Democrats will also have a higher likelihood of passing ongoing concurrent resolutions to end the war in Iran and withdraw troops under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. The Vietnam-era law was an effort to limit the president’s ability to start conflicts without congressional approval. (The Constitution also stipulates that Congress, not the president, has the sole power to formally declare war.)

The White House already challenged a concurrent resolution that Congress narrowly passed in June, but a Democratic-controlled Congress could force transparency and pass additional concurrent and joint resolutions. If the White House still doesn’t budge, the new Congress could be more willing to get the courts involved.

“I think this is one of the big hopes for the 120th Congress,” says Ebright, “that in addition to moving these War Powers Resolution votes, members will be able to get congressional hearings, actual congressional oversight, and the buy-in of congressional leadership to try to use as much congressional muscle as possible to draw some of these unlawful hostilities to a close.”