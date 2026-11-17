Five years ago, Randy Villegas, then a 27-year-old community college professor, was hosting an event in California’s Central Valley on the legacy of the state’s farmworker movement. After it ended, one of the speakers, the labor legend Dolores Huerta, told Villegas something she’d once heard said to a young organizer: “You can read about history, you can write about history, you can learn about history, or you can make history.”

“Te dejo con eso,” Huerta added. I leave you with that.

Villegas shared that story in late October, just after Huerta died at 96. Four days after we spoke, he made history by becoming the first Latino elected to represent the mostly Hispanic residents of the Central Valley in Congress. Earlier this year, political analysts were predicting that it would be one of the most competitive races in the nation. In the end, it wasn’t close.

With about 95 percent of votes counted, Villegas is beating Rep. David Valadao by a shocking 35-point margin in a district Donald Trump narrowly won in 2024. Like Democrats in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, Villegas benefited from a massive backlash among Latino voters who’d moved toward Trump in 2024. But he did not merely run in opposition to an unpopular president. He showed that a populist who championed Medicare for All and made a refusal to take corporate PAC money central to his campaign could trounce a formidable opponent in a swing district. It was another vindication for Villegas, whom the Democratic establishment had tried to push aside in the primary by throwing its weight behind a moderate state assemblymember.

The scale of the victory Villegas achieved would have been hard to comprehend before election night. In the 2018 blue wave, Democrats defeated Valadao by less than 1 point then lost the seat to him two years later. This year, Villegas margin of victory is on track to be about 35 points.

Mike Madrid, a national expert on Latino voting patterns, emphasized the historic significance of Villegas’ victory. The region “is such an iconic part of the Latino story,” he explained. “This is where the farmworker [movement] was catalyzed. This is literally where the modern characterization of Latino politics began.”

He continued, “It’s an extraordinary symbolic moment to bring it all full circle to start saying, ‘Hey, there’s going to be representation in the Valley because of that story, because of that trajectory, because of the farmworkers’ movement, because of the fact that it showed that the Latino vote actually can be decisive.’”

About three-quarters of residents in the district Villegas will represent, which stretches north into the Central Valley from Bakersfield, are Latino. Yet owing partly to unusually low voter turnout, Republicans have long overperformed there. Despite producing much of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, more than 60 percent of residents are enrolled in Medicaid—one of the highest rates in the country. It is also one of the youngest districts nationwide. Now 32, Villegas is only about two years older than the median resident.

The standard thesis among Democratic powerbrokers is that centrists do best in tossup districts like California’s 22nd. Villegas has long had a very different theory of the case—arguing in a 2022 political science dissertation that an outsider who resisted the industry-friendly middle had a chance to upend Central Valley politics. His tagline on the campaign trail was a Spanish saying he’d heard from his mom as a kid: “Dime con quién andas y te diré quién eres.” Tell me who you’re with, and I’ll tell you who you are.

In 1994, Villegas was born to Mexican immigrants from the states of Guerrero and Michoacán. As the congressman-elect said in Spanish on the night of his victory, they came to the United States with nothing and sacrificed everything so their children would have the opportunities they lacked. On the campaign trail, Villegas often spoke about how he would wake up early on weekends as a boy to help his family sell iguanas and birds at the Bakersfield swap meet. His father, Angel, who worked as an auto mechanic, eventually opened a repair shop that specialized in BMWs and Mini Coopers. (Villegas is now a co-owner.) At the same time, Villegas often highlights the benefits his family received from WIC and Medicaid—resisting the idea that they achieved everything on their own.

Beyond work and school, Villegas showed an early interest in politics and excelled on drumlines, where he met the high school sweetheart who is now his wife. In 2013, he was part of a California team that won a world championship. Villegas said he initially didn’t have enough money to go to the competition. To fundraise, he drummed at a busy intersection in Bakersfield with a sign that read, “Help me get to world championships.”

When Valadao said Villegas was failing to explain how to pay for Medicare for All, Villegas shot back, “Congressman, we’re going to tax your donors.”

Villegas was too young to vote in the 2012 election but got to experience 2016 up close when Sanders paid a visit to Bakersfield. “I was like, ‘holy shit, this man is someone I believe in and someone I can get behind,’” he told me.

Villegas got some of his initial campaign experience by working on a 2016 ballot measure to help prevent local libraries from being privatized. He remembers knocking on doors in a gated community that he’d visited as a kid to get king-sized candy bars on Halloween. Villegas wondered why he wasn’t talking to people in his own neighborhood. Then he learned about how campaigns prioritize the high-propensity voters who always show up.

“I tell my students, it’s this Catch-22 where young people, low-income voters, renters don’t vote because campaigns don’t talk to them,” Villegas said. “And campaigns don’t talk to them because they don’t vote.”

In 2017, Villegas became the first person in his family to graduate from college. From there, he left the Valley to pursue his political science PhD at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Instead of chasing a job at a top-tier research university, Villegas returned to the Valley around 2020 to teach at the College of the Sequoias.

His career in public office began the following year when he was named to fill a vacancy on the school board in the city of Visalia. To take the oath of office, Villegas made an atypical selection. He placed his hand on a collection of writings by Raymond Gonzales, a fellow political scientist from Bakersfield who, in 1972, had made history by becoming the first Latino from the Valley to be elected to the state legislature.

Villegas turned in his PhD thesis soon after joining the Visalia school board in 2021. “Voices from the Valley of Vulnerability,” his 372-page dissertation, focused on political participation by young people in the Central Valley from families with mixed immigration statuses. In it, Villegas offered a critique of the political culture he grew up in. “There is a common mantra among local Democratic consultants and candidates that in order to win in the Central Valley, Democrats must play towards the middle and run as moderate candidates,” Villegas noted. But young people, he added, were “apathetic” about these so-called Valleycrats who often ended up lobbying for the region’s powerful fossil fuel interests after leaving office.

For Villegas, Gonzales was the exception. Villegas described how, five decades before, Gonzales had run a “truly grassroots campaign” to pull off an upset to become the Central Valley’s first Latino assemblyman. In office, he refused donations from corporate lobbyists and was known for having returned a large check from a lobbyist with a note that read: “No thank you.” But Gonzales ended up lasting only one term after an old friend ran against him. Villegas added that, unfortunately, no Democratic candidate had successfully followed the path set by Gonzales, who died in 2018 before Villegas had a chance to meet him.

In the final paragraph of his dissertation, Villegas wrote that its findings would inform his “own decision-making as a leader and advocate in the Central Valley.” In April 2025, less than three years later, Villegas filed to run for Congress. For a political scientist, it was a rare chance to run an experiment in which he was the subject. When we spoke in the final days of the race, he recalled a dictum of the slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton: “Theory’s cool, but theory with no practice ain’t shit.”

When I visited the Valley in May, Villegas talked about the many ways in which the political system was set up to sideline people like him. He mentioned political consultants who’d asked if there were 100 people whom he could call to ask for $1,000 apiece. Others had recommended he quit his job so he could spend more time dialing for dollars. That was not an option. So, he kept teaching during the primary and campaigning whenever he had the time.

A few days before, there had been another setback: The DCCC, the Democrats’ congressional campaign arm, had publicly backed Jasmeet Bains, the moderate assemblymember and medical doctor who was running against Villegas in the primary. Democratic Majority for Israel had also started spending against Villegas, who did not shy away from calling Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide.

I first saw Villegas at a community forum in Stratford, a roughly 1,000-person community that is overwhelmingly Latino. While there, he asked how many people in the audience knew someone who made the hours-long drive to Tijuana to get medical or dental care. Villegas asked the same question again and again during his campaign. Across the Valley, hands would shoot up as residents were reminded that—despite working in the richest country in the world—obtaining medical care often meant returning to a nation they or their parents left behind.

In the June primary, Villegas ended up defeating Bains by 5 points. The DCCC immediately got behind him. Anticipating a close race, Democratic-aligned groups ended up spending more than $16 million backing Villegas.

What was most remarkable about Villegas’ general election bid was how much it resembled his primary campaign. As he had with Bains, Villegas repeatedly attacked Valadao for taking corporate donations. He also went after Valadao for voting to cut Medicaid funding and supporting a war in Iran that sent local diesel prices above $8 per gallon.

Villegas was also clearly disgusted by Valadao’s vote to triple the funding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He mentioned a fourth grader who said during a town hall that he’d seen ICE raids on TikTok. The young boy wanted to know what could be done. “This is a fourth grader who should be thinking about lunch or recess,” Villegas said.

When Villegas debated Valadao in October, he did not pivot hard toward the center. Instead, he argued the race was not about “a fight of left versus right” but about “us versus them.” When Valadao said Villegas was failing to explain how to pay for Medicare for All, Villegas shot back, “Congressman, we’re going to tax your donors.”

Madrid, who has emerged as a prominent Trump critic after serving as the political director of the California Republican Party, is a fan of both Villegas and Bobby Pulido, the Tejano music star who flipped a Rio Grande Valley congressional district that swung more than 40 points left. Villegas is aligned with Sanders, while Pulido is a moderate “Blue Dog” Democract. But Madrid warned against viewing them through a left-right lens.

“It’s true populism,” he said. “That’s how you reconcile Texas-15 and California-22. They’re basically the same damn district. They’re valleys. They’re ag. They’re oil. They’re poor Latino districts. One goes with a real Blue Dog…and the other one goes for a Working Families candidate.” What unites them, he continued, is that they were “anti-party candidates.”

In the final weeks of the campaign, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sanders joined Villegas for rallies in his hometown of Bakersfield. As Villegas introduced the Vermont senator at one event, his wife and parents stood on stage, his father wearing a Mexican cowboy hat and a Western button-down. The scale of the victory Villegas achieved a few weeks later would have been hard to comprehend before election night. In the 2018 blue wave, Democrats defeated Valadao by less than 1 point then lost the seat to him two years later. This year, in a district with similar party registration numbers, Villegas’ margin of victory is on track to win by about 35 points.

Pedro Ramirez, a Democratic political consultant in the Central Valley, called Villegas’ blowout “mind-blowing” when we spoke after the election. Ramirez credited Villegas with running a “unique campaign” that reached voters of all ages across the Valley. He believes the race would have been significantly closer if Bains and her more “cookie cutter” approach to campaigning had prevailed in the primary.

Madrid said that, broadly speaking, Latino voters were driven this year by economic anxieties and the ways in which the Trump administration has terrorized immigrant communities. “When you meld that anxiety and that worry with terror, and then this third element, which is the inspiration of a first, like a Xavier Becerra and a Randy Villegas,” he added. “That’s how you get the three tectonic plates coming together. That’s how you get eruptive, explosive turnout.” Ramirez pointed to an increase in ICE activity in the district in the final weeks of the campaign as another factor that helped Villegas.

Turnout in the district, which became about 4 percent more Democratic as a result of redistricting, far exceeded recent midterms. About 155,000 people in CA-22 voted this year, according to data from the Associated Press. That is a roughly 50 percent increase compared to the 2022 midterms. In particular, Madrid said there appears to have been a huge increase among Latinos under 30 who often don’t vote.

Pre-election polling by the University of Southern California found that Villegas was leading by 35 points among voters under 50, while trailing by the same amount among voters 50 and over. Villegas recognized the growing power of young voters in his dissertation. “In reality, vulnerability extends to those elected officials and policy makers who have long stood in opposition to immigrant communities in the Central Valley,” Villegas wrote. “In an ever-changing region that is becoming increasingly diverse, and where young voters play a larger role in every subsequent election, the entire power structure and long-embedded institutions that are reluctant to change are also becoming more and more vulnerable.”

Villegas will now take office after a campaign during which his own region’s history was deeply unsettled. Earlier this year, the New York Times revealed that Cesar Chavez, the longtime hero of the farmworker movement, had sexually abused young girls. As part of the investigation, Huerta came forward to say that she had been raped by Chavez.

Villegas found himself crying when he found out on October 28 that Huerta had died. But as he and allies talked, they agreed about what Huerta would have wanted. “She would be the first one to kick us in the ass and say we got to continue to do the work,” Villegas said. “We have to continue to organize.”