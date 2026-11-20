In the wake of our initial stories with the investigative sports podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, the Christian wealth seminar company Life Surge has lost a long list of prominent speakers, including College Football Hall of Famer Tim Tebow, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, basketball great Magic Johnson, and baseball star David Ortiz. “I think the allegations are extremely serious and it’s something that we take very serious,” Tebow Tebow told a reporter with WRUF ESPN the day after our first investigation was published. “For us we are having our team do an investigation but also pausing our relationship until we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

But celebrity departures aren’t the only blow the company has recently suffered.

I joined Pablo on his show to discuss the latest developments at Life Surge. After several rounds of layoffs since the beginning of November, insider sources have confirmed that the company has been cut in size by at least half.

But that hasn’t stopped the Life Surge leadership team from continuing to move forward with a new plan: offering an “exclusive investment opportunity” in the form of its new $16 million waterfront headquarters in Palmetto, Florida. Life Surge didn’t respond to a request for comment, but multiple sources have said that leadership has pitched that investment opportunity to the very same people who have shelled out upwards of $10,000 to enroll in SurgeU real estate and stock market trading classes. “The sooner you schedule your call,” the pitch deck reads, “the more likely you are to secure your spot.”

And that’s not all. Watch the full episode here.