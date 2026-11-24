Democrats may be taking control of Congress, but there’s still plenty of disorder among their ranks as they look ahead to 2028. Advisers to potential presidential hopefuls are calling the DNC’s new requirement that candidates must disavow super-PAC support to participate in debates too “half-baked” and “without real teeth” to actually be effective.

The DNC announced the rule on Monday, with support from Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Andy Kim, and Reps. Greg Casar, Maxwell Frost, and Pramila Jayapal. Sanders (I-Vt.) called it “a major step forward in ending our corrupt campaign finance system.”

But campaign strategists and operatives told Politico and The Washington Sun that candidates and the DNC have no real power over super-PAC spending—the money will come in anyway without enforceable campaign finance reform legislation that addresses the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision blocking the government from restricting independent political spending by corporations, skyrocketing outside election spending.

“Someone’s going to ignore these rules, then a lot of people are going to ignore these rules,” one adviser said to The Washington Sun.

Ken Martin, the DNC chair, acknowledged this in a Monday interview with MSNOW, saying the rule was “not a perfect solution” and would not “end dark money spending,” but it allows the party to “actually live our values.” For Martin, it’s more about starting the conversation.

Super-PACs like the AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project generally benefit moderate, industry-backed establishment Democrats over progressives, who rely more on small donations.