It’s hard to evince the logic of Melania, The Series, the two-episode follow-up to the first lady’s documentary film. The opening scenes are nearly identical to the slog of airbrushed nothingness we saw in January, leaving the viewer reeling from a mix of deja-vu and irritation. Was I really going to need another round of breakfast wine to endure this? Thankfully, the episodes were relatively short, each clocking in at under 40 minutes.

Which made the series a perfect vehicle for ambient viewing, allowing me to make coffee and check in on Melania’s New York premiere on Thursday, where a parade of MAGA’s D-listers attended: Pam Bondi, Katie Zaccharia, Kellyanne Conway, and George Papadopoulos, to name a few. Notably absent this time around were Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos, both of whom attended private screenings ahead of the Melania release. Even President Trump didn’t show up to his wife’s premiere. (To Trump’s credit, he was flying back from a humiliating trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.) It is this accidental showcasing of just how far the Trump administration has plunged from January to the November elections that Melania, The Series proves its singular worth.

“What I’m hearing from my friends’ daughters is that they love Barron. That they want to go to NYU to meet him.” The remark is yet another reminder of just how rotten this whole Melania-on-film exercise is.

When my eyes did wander back to the television, some scenes did manage to break through my stupor. We finally hear Melania’s father talk after saying virtually nothing in the movie; Melania also makes a pointed dig at the plastic surgery procedures that surround her husband’s political party—”Women should honor the all-natural beauty which evolves as we age,” the first lady says over narration, as she is seen walking to the spa facilities of Mar-a-Lago. “All Authentic, never alteration.” Then there’s the rare scene of Melania discussing her son, Barron, while confirming speculation that he introduced his father to some manosphere podcasts. But even that small insight is spoiled when a sycophantic Brett Ratner tells his subject, “What I’m hearing from my friends’ daughters is that they love Barron. That they want to go to NYU to meet him.” The remark is yet another reminder of just how rotten this whole Melania-on-film exercise is.

After I finished the two episodes, my mind returned to Bezos. The Amazon founder, who denied having any involvement in Melania but called it a “very wise business decision,” claims to have had a major role in the casting of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond after paying $8.45 billion for the franchise in 2022. It was a rare comment, and an alarming admission that a billionaire tech titan was heavily involved in the creative process for the storied franchise. As for Melania, Bezos said nothing this week.