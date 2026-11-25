The Trump administration plans to begin a reorganization of the National Park Service in early December, in what critics call a rushed bid to overhaul the agency before congressional Democrats taking power next year can stop them.

According to an internal Park Service planning document obtained by Mother Jones, the agency is set to launch what it calls a “realignment” during the week of December 7. The document, a communications plan for the overhaul last updated on November 18, says that the agency will announce the overhaul via an “all-employee message” from acting NPS director Jessica Bowron.

Nonprofit groups tracking NPS’ plan, and Park Service employees, believe the agency’s rapid timeline reflects an attempt to race ahead with the reorganization before Democrats who are critical of the effort can enact legislation blocking it.

An NPS employee with knowledge of the agency’s planning said that senior NPS officials “are hell-bent on pushing this through before the new Congress.”

Under the plan, the Park Service would shift how it runs more than 400 park units, which include large national parks along with historic sites, to what it calls a “hub and spoke” system. That entails centralizing management powers in larger “hub” parks that would oversee smaller “spoke” units, replacing the current system where all the park units report directly to a regional office.

In NPS Washington headquarters, the agency plans to streamline 10 directorates into six: “Infrastructure; Resource Stewardship; Visitor Experience; “Law Enforcement Safety & Health; Community Engagement; and Comptroller,” according to a NPS realignment summary that is among materials Mother Jones reviewed.

Even internally, NPS hedges on the sensitive topic of firing employees. The agency’s communications plan urges spokespersons to repeat the message that: “No relocations or reductions in force are anticipated as a result of this realignment, at least in the short term (not counting voluntary reassignments).”

But the plan says that the realignment will address agency shortcomings including “duplicative work,” raising the prospect that the reorganization will eventually entail significant layoffs.

The Washington Sun reported the agency’s reorganization plans in September. But NPS has tried to keep a tight lid on the details of the effort, including its timing.

The agency’s communications plan outlines an effort to minimize public information about the effort. “Public messaging will focus on the purpose of the realignment, continuity of mission delivery, and continuity of park operations, and must be approved by the NPS and DOI Communications before release,” the plan says.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who oversees the Park Service, has been pushing to overhaul the agency. Burgum has consolidated its functions in Washington, including centralizing control of communications under political appointees in the Interior Department. And he has already overseen a more than 20 percent reduction in the Park Service’s staff, mostly achieved so far through a voluntary resignation program and attrition.

Interior, which is also attempting to reorganize the Fish and Wildlife Service, has sought to lay off thousands of employees, but has been largely stymied so far by federal courts. The department has also cut funding for national parks. The Park Service this year also redirected park entrance fees relied on by parks to fund regular maintenance to Washington to pay for beautification efforts and the garish celebrations organized by the White House in connection with the country’s 250th anniversary.

The Park Service’s plans face opposition from outside groups and from Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), who is in line to chair a House Appropriations subcommittee that controls funding for the Interior Department, recently told Mother Jones that she is considering language that would block the the Park Service from reorganizing “without congressional approval.”

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who is expected next year to chair the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees the agency, has indicated that he opposes Burgum’s plans for the Park Service and other Interior agencies, arguing that the secretary’s various plans are all aimed at easing a path to handing over national land to private industry.

The Trump administration does not appear to have run its plans by Congress. A congressional aide on Wednesday told Mother Jones that the Park Service has so far not contacted the House Natural Resources Committee to set up a briefing on the realignment effort.

The Park Service did not respond to questions on Wednesday.