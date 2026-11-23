Between the shocking decision by Nvidia board members to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO on Monday and the president’s admission that he was directly involved in the move, Donald Trump is apparently relishing the smut at the center of Huang’s resignation.

“Sex sells, fellas,” Trump told CNBC when asked about Nvidia’s future with Huang back at the top. The president repeated the sentiment at least two more times before referring to Huang’s wife as a “fantastic woman.”

Trump then predicted that the scandals surrounding Huang’s extramarital affairs—one of which included Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy—could be a “net positive” for Nvidia. The remarks came as Nvidia’s shares soared more than 30 percent in the wake of Huang’s immediate return to the company, even amid new reports that Alice Huang had been in close contact with China’s Ministry of State Security during the affair.

On social media, the vulgar streak continued with Trump posting a photo on Truth Social of Huang taking his place in the infamous image of the president pumping a raised fist after his July 2024 assassination attempt. The doctored photo featured Huang triumphantly waving a red bra as a flag emblazoned with Nvidia’s logo flies above.

The apparent joke, and likely evidence that Trump sees much of himself in Huang’s troubles, demonstrated a president utterly indifferent to the optics of playing a major role in the private decisions of one of the world’s most powerful companies. (The New York Times reported that the president’s stock portfolio likely surged Monday morning.) Trump’s intervention—which reportedly even included dialing into a board meeting to argue for Huang’s reinstatement—also defied mounting national security concerns from his own intelligence officials over Huang’s affair.

This is somehow actually real https://t.co/BtDI6pZHYr — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 23, 2026

Together, the boorish response and brazen willingness to pressure a private business engulfed in scandal crystallized the sense of impunity with which Trump appears intent on finishing his remaining two years in office.

“Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!” he wrote on Truth Social.