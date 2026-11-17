Early Tuesday morning, an official Trump administration account posted the President’s response to the slew of online infrastructure outages the nation has experienced over the past several days.

“It’s life,” Trump said. “When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen—it’s fine.”

Q: Are you concerned about all these outages — Microsoft, United, Chase Bank?@POTUS: "It's life. When you're big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen — it's fine." pic.twitter.com/qr8YGGXV4u — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

But let’s take a minute to look at the “things like that,” which place over the last week. First it was the emails.

On November 12, Microsoft Outlook stopped working, and millions of people lost access to their emails. Then, it was the airplanes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a nationwide ground stop on November 13, which forced thousands of people to sleep in airports, threw nationwide organ donation networks into disarray, and led to the cancellation of 20,000 flights.

Then, it was the banks.

Around noon Eastern time on Monday, November 16, the tracking website DownDetector reported that customers trying to access Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, and US Bank services were met with error messages. After that, in another stroke of bad luck for America’s beleaguered airplane-enjoyers, a systemwide outage at United Airlines delayed departures Monday afternoon.

This morning, in yet another concerning development, the National Security Agency’s online communications system, NSA Net, reportedly went offline. Though that news likely won’t impact your holiday travel plans if you aren’t a spy—and CNN’s classified sources insist this was not a cyberattack—a lot of people are making a lot of noise about it nonetheless. The last time such an outage was publicly reported was in January 2000.

It would be understandable to wonder whether these things are all connected as part of some grand conspiracy. The truth is likely much simpler: the world’s online infrastructure runs on old and overly-concentrated networks. The FAA still relies on floppy disks, and the global internet still relies on a network of global underseas cables. As Virginia Tech professor Ali Butt told USA Today, these kinds of outages could get more frequent even without the help of a malicious AI or foreign cyberattack.

“Microsoft’s outage has been linked to a network configuration change, and the FAA ground stop was traced to a maintenance upgrade on a single router. Imagine that, a single component in a sea of thousands or more components,” Butt explained. “In tightly connected systems, a small change made without fully mapping its downstream effects can spread far beyond where it started.”