President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the flooding of East Potomac Park in Washington, DC, during a Thanksgiving Day nor’easter that led to widespread blackouts and disrupted travel, was an “Act of God” that should allow him to finally build his latest golf course at the historic public facility.

The storm caused record-breaking coastal flooding and nearly 1 million power outages across the East Coast. Trump, of course, made it about himself.

“Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides,” he posted on his Truth Social platform. “God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built.”

The president has been trying to shut down the East Potomac Golf Links, a municipal golf course, and remodel it into a championship-level facility as one of his many vanity projects—an idea that has preoccupied him for much of the year. District Judge Ana C. Reyes temporarily blocked Trump from closing the course earlier this month and ordered that the park remain open through at least mid-December.

“The Course is now dangerous and uninhabitable, and has been closed by the Department of the Interior, which is asking Judge Reyes to immediately allow this wonderful Project to proceed, without further delay,” he continued. “In the end, she will be very proud of the final product.”

Trump: "Trash Island has been completely destroyed by the Storm! It is totally WIPED OUT … God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-28T16:14:09.881Z

East Potomac Park is located on a man-made island in the Potomac River. As my colleague Stephanie Mencimer wrote in August, the island lies at sea level and faces regular flooding, especially as its neglected 150-year-old seawall continues to deteriorate. Trump has repeatedly called the East Potomac Park “Trash Island,” seemingly in a push to eventually beautify the park in his image, and last year, the Trump administration began dumping demolition waste at the DC golf course’s fourth hole—it was later reported that the debris was from the remains of the White House’s old East Wing, demolished to make way for one of the preisdent’s highest-profile vanity projects, his White House ballroom.

As Stephanie wrote, a Trump golf-course makeover will likely not help the island: