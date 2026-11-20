Everything is breaking. That’s how it feels. PlayStation, the FAA, the NSA’s classified internal network, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Apple, United Airlines… to name a few. What’s going on? And who’s at the wheel helping the country navigate through this mess? “Do you see Donald Trump on top of any of this? On top of anything?” Stress Test co-host David Corn asks on our latest episode. “No, we’re kind of all on our own here.”

“None of this stuff happened when DEI was alive, I should remind you,” co-host Garrison Hayes jokes—referring to the MAGAworld contention that it was, in fact, diversity that was the root of all of America’s problems. “Flights were on time when DEI was going on.”

On this episode, David and Garrison tackle the dizzying array of cyber and infrastructure challenges hitting right now—and call out the incompetence of Trump and his lieutenants. “What we’re seeing here, I think what the American public is getting, is that the Trump administration is something of a clown show,” David says, referring to the lackluster and shifting response from top officials. That’s all happening while Trump is overseas at a meaningless summit with autocrats whom he warmly embraces: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. “What we see is an Axis of Authoritarianism,” David says. “And at the end of the day… Trump got nothing. He got photo ops for himself.”

Meanwhile, back home, MAGA mega-donor Elon Musk has suddenly declared he’s… no longer MAGA. This from the guy who, David reminds us, not long ago declared, “I’m not MAGA. I’m dark gothic MAGA!” His transparent distancing from Trump and MAGA is part of a trend of tech billionaires who have begun to run away from the toxic brand, knowing that they’ll be dealing with a Democratic Congress and Democratic governors in many states next year. “They recognize that this movement is on its way out,” Garrison says, predicting Musk and his ilk will begin to “ride the next grifting wave into billions of dollars from the federal government.”

This will mark the last episode of Stress Test for its current midterms run. We’ll be enjoying Thanksgiving—wishing you and yours the very best of the holidays—and we’ll be back in your feeds soon.