In 2025, we asked an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. about the ethical issues posed by the presidential son’s business activities. “Write your ridiculous story. Literally no one cares,” he shot back. “We don’t actually give a fuck.”

That last sentence was clearly true. Since the 47th president returned to office, he and his family have added billions of dollars to their net worth, brazenly profiting from crypto deals, real estate projects, and other ventures. But it turns out that Americans actually care quite a bit. An October Financial Times poll found that 69 percent of respondents were very or somewhat concerned about “corruption, self-dealing, or conflicts of interest” in the Trump administration. Even a few GOP politicians are noticing. In September, Sen. John Curtis of Utah urged his colleagues to haul Don Jr. before Congress and investigate the “use of presidential family relationships for private financial benefit.”

Curtis’ request went nowhere. On November 3, however, Republicans lost control of the House and Senate in a landslide. Exit polling showed that government corruption was a major issue for 90 percent of voters, and Democrats will now have the power to launch investigations, hold hearings, and issue subpoenas. The White House did not respond to detailed questions for this story. But as the 120th Congress gets underway, here are eight examples of Trumpian money-making schemes and conflicts of interest that lawmakers might finally get to the bottom of.

1. The Wedding

Last May, Don Jr. celebrated his wedding with a bash on a private island that can rent for $100,000 per night. Guests, along with a five-tier funfetti cake, were flown in by helicopter. You might think that given his growing wealth, the president’s son would have covered the bill. But as his father would say, “Wrong.” ProPublica later reported that Umar Kremlev, an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, helped finance the extravagant event—a gesture the happy couple insisted was nothing more than an “extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend.” Following an uproar, Kremlev told reporters that Don Jr. eventually paid him back. As it turned out, that wasn’t the extent of the two men’s travels. In August, according to the Financial Times, Don Jr. joined Kremlev on a hunting expedition in Mongolia and bagged a rare wild sheep.

2. The Crypto Exchange

In 2024, the Trumps launched World Liberty Financial—a crypto platform billed as an alternative to the banking system. Its main creation was the USD1 stablecoin, which can be used for digital transactions and whose value is pegged to the dollar. What’s in it for the Trumps? When you turn actual dollars into USD1 coins, their company gets to invest your money and keep the profits. So when Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser for the United Arab Emirates, conducted a $2 billion crypto transaction using USD1, that was a pretty good deal for the first family. And Tahnoon isn’t just a client, he’s an owner! Four days before President Donald Trump returned to office, Tahnoon’s business empire reportedly purchased 49 percent of the company. He paid half a billion dollars, of which almost $200 million may have gone directly to Trump family entities, according to a lawsuit. (World Liberty says it has “complied with all applicable” laws.)

3. The Meme Coin

Unlike World Liberty’s crypto offerings—which at least purport to have a real-world use—the separately run $TRUMP meme coin seems to have no purpose other than signaling one’s fealty to the president. The company behind the coin has a licensing deal with the president, who has appeared at events for $TRUMP’s top investors. The coin can’t be used to buy anything; it’s simply a tool for speculation. The good news, for Trump, is that every time the coin is bought or sold, he collects transaction fees. In all, he appears to have earned a whopping $635 million from “royalties” related to the coin. The bad news, for you, if you bought into $TRUMP, is that investors have lost a lot of money—an estimated $3.8 billion as of last summer, according to the analytics firm Nansen.

4. The Social Media Company

Donald Trump’s Twitter knockoff, Truth Social, has been limping along with relatively few users and unimpressive revenues. But it does boast one power poster of note: the president himself. It’s the place to go if you want Trump’s unfiltered thoughts and policy announcements, which he apparently sees as a business opportunity. For the low price of up to $100,000 per month, you can purchase nearly instantaneous access to Trump’s pronouncements—a valuable resource for high-frequency traders—rather than having to wait a few moments like the rest of us. The company’s CEO has bragged that “markets already move on Truth Social posts.” So now, if you pay enough, you can be among the first to know which way Trump will be moving those markets.

5. The Drone Companies

In a particularly dystopian example of how Trump’s kids are cashing in, Eric and Don Jr. have built up investments in drone companies—plural!— seeking business with the US government and foreign states. Space-Eyes, a firm pursuing federal contracts, gave Eric an ownership share that The Wall Street Journal said was poised to be worth around $12 million, in exchange for using his “network of contacts” to help land business. An investment firm tied to the Trump sons backed another outfit, Powerus, as it tried to sell drones to Gulf states facing threats from Iran. That positions the Trumps, as the Associated Press put it, “to potentially benefit from a war that their father began.”

In a statement to Mother Jones, a spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump disputed the idea that they’re profiting from their dad’s presidency. The sons “are private citizens who have spent decades building, operating, and investing in successful businesses across a wide range of industries, long before their father first ran for public office,” said Kimberly Benza, who works for the Trump Organization. “Neither holds a government position, has broken any laws, or has ever sought to influence government policy, regulatory decisions, or the award of government contracts for personal financial gain.”

Benza added that Eric’s and Don Jr.’s “business careers did not begin with their father’s presidency, nor should they be expected to end because of it and any attempt to portray their lawful business activities as evidence of corruption, without identifying any actual misconduct, is baseless and fundamentally misleading.”

6. The Other Kids

The Trumps aren’t the only nepo babies trying to cash in. As Steve Witkoff, Trump’s roving envoy, pursued a short-lived ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in 2025, his son Alex unsuccessfully solicited real estate investments from Gulf states involved in the peace process. While Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick arranged US government financing for mining in Kazakhstan, both families moved to profit off the deal. Eric and Don Jr. were investors; Brandon and Kyle Lutnick, who in 2025 took over their father’s investment firm, earned big fees arranging private financing. And Continental Strategy—where Katie Wiles, the daughter of Trump’s former chief of staff, is a partner—has nabbed contracts from clients like Republika Srpska, a Serbian nationalist enclave seeking US support to secede from Bosnia.

7. The Monuments

The president has spent much of his second term seeking to rebuild Washington in his image: the triumphal arch, the Reflecting Pool, the Kennedy Center, a championship golf course. All this costs hundreds of millions of dollars, and to pay for it, his aides have used a constellation of organizations to raise cash from companies and oligarchs whose fortunes could be affected by the administration’s policies. There’s Freedom 250, a National Park Foundation subsidiary that used corporate donations and public money to fund Trump’s self-aggrandizing semiquincentennial celebrations. The Trust for the National Mall is funneling donations to his White House ballroom. And a new foundation is raising money for Trump’s “National Garden of American Heroes,” a maze of statues to be built on a site where new construction is currently illegal. Trump knows which special interests are paying for him to rip up DC. But in many cases, Congress does not.

8. The Library

Trump’s presidential library—to be built on pricey Miami real estate gifted by the state of Florida—doesn’t sound like it will have many books. But he’s suggested it will include a hotel, a golden statue of himself, and the $400 million Boeing 747 donated by Qatar for use as Air Force One. Presidential libraries face few rules, and Trump’s has already pulled in millions from his personal lawsuits, corporations, and even the proceeds two advisers earned from foreign interests. So when Trump prepares to go back up the golden escalator—a replica of which is also planned for the facility—the library may well be his last grift standing.