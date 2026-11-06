Trump’s Triumphal Arch Hits a Blue Wall

Americans overwhelmingly despise President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot high “triumphal arch.” More than 100,000 people submitted written comments to the Interior Department, most opposing its placement near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. With its “eternal flame,” the golden winged figure on top, and now possibly snipers and a munitions dump for its alleged “national security” importance, the arch has even been compared to Nazi monuments.

No matter. Trump had threatened to begin construction on the arch as soon as the now Trump-aligned National Capital Planning Commission held its final vote approving it, which it did late Thursday night. His hand-picked majority said the digging should start, and almost immediately after the decision, US District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said the digging should stop.

She had previously instructed the administration to notify her within 30 minutes of any construction activity after the vote, having learned from Trump’s previous moves that he was inclined to start construction before the courts could act. Her ruling, in a lawsuit filed by veterans horrified by the monstrous size of the monument and its impact on nearby Arlington National Cemetery, put a 14-day moratorium on the project.

On Friday morning, the White House did not seem particularly concerned about the delay by what White House spokesman Davis Ingle called the “activist district court.” In an email to Mother Jones, he said, “We are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds and look forward to seeing the completion of this magnificent Arch—a tribute to 250 years of American greatness.”

Even if Trump eventually does prevail in court, Democrats who won control of both the House and Senate Tuesday by large margins intend to ensure that the only arch constructed in Memorial Circle is the fake one put up by protesters Thursday.

Big day for a decision on the Arc de Trump. Lots of protesters out: pic.twitter.com/LuCJMEPoBT — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) November 5, 2026

At that protest, I spoke with Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), whose district includes Arlington Cemetery. While I was tempted to ask him about buying a new Volvo—the congressman is a well-known Northern Virginia car dealer—I asked him if the new Congress would be able stop to the unpopular Trump monument. “Congress has to give permission before it can be built,” Beyer assured me.

Of course, lack of approval hasn’t stopped Trump from moving forward with other projects before, such as mowing down trees at East Potomac Park for his planned golf course, or tearing down the East Wing to build a ballroom.

Trump has tried to give the arch plan the patina of official approval through the NCPC vote. But after he stacked the commission with his allies, the outcome of its Thursday vote was never in doubt, despite the fact that at least 130 people had signed up to testify, mostly against the project.

The NCPC Chairman Mark Paoletta made it clear their testimony was purely performative. “As chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission,” he wrote in an October op-ed in The Federalist, “I applaud President Trump’s historic efforts to build a monumental arch at Memorial Circle, and will vote to approve this project.” The NCPC did so with a vote of 8 to 4.

That’s why, Beyer said, he had been concerned about “how much construction will happen before January” before the new Congress is sworn in. While he believes Congress can eventually stop the arch, Beyer says, “We’re counting on the judge in the short run.”

“Even if he raises the money privately, we can put specific language in the budget that prohibits the construction of the arch on this federal land.”

Once Democrats regain control of Congress, he says they have legislation sure to pass both houses that he knows Trump “won’t sign.” But he says Congress can and will use its budget authority to check Trump’s power. Trump seems to be anticipating this move. On Friday morning, the White House promoted a new website on its social media channels showing its grand plans for the arch.

A Monument to the American Spirit.



The Military Triumphal Arch will honor the heroes who gave everything for our nation – a monumental tribute to America’s first 250 years & a symbol of the next 250.



A legacy of freedom. A future without limits.



📲 https://t.co/vkquwA5qGp pic.twitter.com/ucUPdw3YLL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 6, 2026

The website indicates that it’s the product of the United States Triumphal Arch Foundation, whose chairman is Randy Evans, a Georgia Republican who served as ambassador to Luxembourg in Trump’s first term. The White House did not respond to follow up questions about the foundation. But the setup suggests Trump plans to seek private financing to circumvent Congress and complete the arch, just as he has done for his other pet project, the White House ballroom.

Beyer says Congress is not going to let that happen. “Even if he raises the money privately,” Beyer said, “we can put specific language in the budget that prohibits the construction of the arch on this federal land.”

Tuesday’s historic blue wave election has also given Democrats new avenues for putting constraints on the Builder-in-Chief. In January, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) will become the chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, which oversees the Interior Department, the agency currently pushing the arch. He testified at the NCPC meeting on Thursday and was very clear about the direction the new Democratic Congress planned to go. “We are a nation of laws,” Huffman said, “not kings or kangaroo commissions.”

He issued a stern warning to contractors and government employees who might be considering executing Trump’s orders to start construction. Contractors have already started to mark up the site, even though it hasn’t been approved yet. “This arch is illegal,” Huffman said, ticking off the list of federal statutes it violates. And because Congress has not authorized its construction, he suggested that anyone advancing it “will put themselves at legal risk…Because in case you hadn’t heard, we’ll soon have a new Congress that takes the rule of law very seriously.”