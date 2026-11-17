

In 2000, the US officially eliminated the measles virus through vaccination. On Tuesday, that status was revoked.

The Pan American Health Organization, a United Nations health agency, deems countries to have eliminated a disease when they successfully prevent its uncontrolled spread for 12 months or more.

Thank Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As my colleagues have extensively reported, the health secretary has systematically demolished vaccine science. Since becoming President Donald Trump’s health secretary last February, Kennedy has falsely claimed that the measles vaccine hasn’t been “safety tested,” and has said that it only provides protection for a short period of time, lending support to anti-vaxxers in the so-called MAHA movement who have increasingly declined to administer the treatment to their kids. He has falsely linked the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines to autism diagnoses in children and instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add language to its website insinuating an autism-MMR connection, while promoting unproven treatments for the virus, including cod liver oil and high-dose vitamin A supplements.

As a consequence, the domestic measles vaccination rate has fallen below the threshold that provides herd immunity, and measles deaths are on the rise for the first time in decades. Ninety-two percent of kindergarteners had been vaccinated against the virus in the most recent school year, compared to 95 percent—the required level to prevent outbreaks—in the 2019-20 school year.

People are dying because of these choices.

In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, Kennedy said HHS would “work to regain U.S. measles elimination status” and that he would “continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.”

He attributed the vaccination gap to “Covid-era disruptions [that] interrupted routine childhood vaccination” and said that his department was working to “rebuild public trust” about “vaccine benefits and risks.”

Major medical bodies including the World Health Organization are in consensus that vaccines undergo rigorous testing to evaluate quality, safety, and efficacy before approval; the MMR vaccine in particular is backed by decades of real-world assessments.

CDC Director Erica Schwartz downplayed the importance of the measles elimination designation in a separate Tuesday statement, saying that focusing on vaccinations are what protect Americans. “We know where transmission is occurring and we’ve invested $100 million in state and local health departments to reach those communities,” Schwartz added.

A series of measles outbreaks began in the US in early 2025 and have continued to today. According to the CDC, as of last week, there have been 5,412 reported cases in the country this year—the worst outbreak since 1991. State health departments have reported that 10 people have died this year.

The number of cases are rising too; in all of 2025, 2,289 confirmed cases were reported. The illness is now considered endemic in parts of the country.

With Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization in January, the Pan American Health Organization is the last international body overseeing US compliance with vaccination measures.

The international health agency called on countries across the Americas to increase efforts to stop measles transmission and close vaccine gaps.

In an email to Mother Jones, the HHS included a quote by Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization, from last week: “We commend the significant efforts undertaken by the United States to manage the measles outbreak through strengthened surveillance, timely case detection and response, targeted vaccination activities, and coordination across the public health system.” Barbosa’s full letter to Kennedy continues by calling for the US to intensify its efforts until the outbreak is “fully controlled.”

Update, November 17: This article has been updated to include material provided by the Department of Health and Human Services following initial publication.