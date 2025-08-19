Public Invited to Sept. 10 Discussion About Hurricane Katrina’s Effect 20 Years Later on Houston and Nation

Speakers Include Former CNN Anchor Soledad O’Brien, Former Houston Mayor Bill White, and Hip Hop Caucus CEO the Reverend Lennox Yearwood Jr.

As the country approaches the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall from the Gulf of Mexico, the public is invited to a discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. CT about how the powerful and deadly storm affected Houston and the nation as a whole. The event, titled “The Lingering Storm: Stories of Hope and Action,” will be held at the Julia Ideson Building, 550 McKinney St., in Houston and is sponsored by the nonprofit news outlets Mother Jones, Capital B, and the Texas Observer and the national racial justice organization Hip Hop Caucus.

Headlining the discussion are former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, former Houston Mayor Bill White, and Hip Hop Caucus CEO the Reverend Lennox Yearwood Jr. They will be joined by local and national journalists and advocates to examine how Katrina reshaped the national conversation about climate change, how the media covers climate change, and how community-driven responses in places like Houston expedited the recovery effort.

The hurricane killed at least 1,800 people and displaced an estimated 1.5 million people from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama—200,000 of whom resettled in Houston.

“Hurricane Katrina demonstrated in the starkest and deadliest way how climate change often disproportionately harms people of color and low-income communities,” said O’Brien, who is the host of Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien and reported from New Orleans in the days after Katrina. “While the memories are painful for so many people in the region, it’s also healing to discuss how Houston met the moment and supported their stressful journeys as they rebuilt their lives.”

The event on Sept. 10 will include American Sign Language interpretation, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. CT. The suggested donation is $5 per person, but no one will be turned away if they’re unable to pay. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lingering-storm-tickets-1501358907909?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Event speakers include: