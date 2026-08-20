Mother Jones and Reveal Announce Newsroom Hires

The Center for Investigative Reporting, the nonprofit investigative news organization that produces Mother Jones and Reveal, announced several newsroom hires, including the addition of a digital producer to its Washington, DC, bureau and a handful of editorial fellows and digital engagement fellows. Four editorial fellows handle fact-checking and writing some of their own content, and three of the positions focus on the organization’s burgeoning video content, which is soaring in popularity with more views through the first four months of 2026 than all of last year.

“It’s exciting to bring on such a talented group of people who will be a boost to our ambitious election coverage this year and so many of our other investigations designed to hold the powerful accountable,” said Mother Jones and Reveal Executive Editor James West. “As the nation’s longest-running nonprofit investigative news organization, our audience is growing, and that’s allowing us to be creative and expansive in our coverage across all platforms.”

The newsroom changes are:

HyoJung Kim, digital producer . She most recently worked for the Washington Post, producing an array of video products ranging from live shows to video podcasts, multimedia feature projects, and social media videos. She previously was a producer and editor at The Hill; CNN+, where she produced Jake Tapper’s Book Club and political events coverage; Cheddar News as a White House producer; and Vice. She started July 28 and is based in Washington, DC.



. She most recently worked for the Washington Post, producing an array of video products ranging from live shows to video podcasts, multimedia feature projects, and social media videos. She previously was a producer and editor at The Hill; CNN+, where she produced Jake Tapper’s Book Club and political events coverage; Cheddar News as a White House producer; and Vice. She started July 28 and is based in Washington, DC. Sonel Cutler, digital engagement fellow . She worked as a reporting fellow at the Chronicle of Higher Education, editor-in-chief of Northeastern University’s Huntington News, a correspondent at the Boston Globe, and election staff at the Associated Press. She started August 3 and is based in Washington, DC.



. She worked as a reporting fellow at the Chronicle of Higher Education, editor-in-chief of Northeastern University’s Huntington News, a correspondent at the Boston Globe, and election staff at the Associated Press. She started August 3 and is based in Washington, DC. Mariana Duran, editorial fellow . She previously was a bilingual reporter at El Tecolote through the California Local News Fellowship and interned at the Los Angeles Times and San Luis Obispo Tribune. She started August 3 and is based in San Francisco.



. She previously was a bilingual reporter at El Tecolote through the California Local News Fellowship and interned at the Los Angeles Times and San Luis Obispo Tribune. She started August 3 and is based in San Francisco. Gabriella Gladney, editorial fellow. She most recently worked as a reporting fellow at The 19th and before that as a podcast producer at SiriusXM, a reporter at City Bureau, and an assistant producer at iHeart’s Therapy for Black Girls podcast. She started August 3 and is based in San Francisco.

Chasity Hale, digital engagement fellow . She worked over the last year as an editorial fellow for Mother Jones and previously held editorial and reporting roles at NPR Music and the San Francisco Chronicle. She is an alumna of Stanford University’s graduate program in journalism. She started in her new position August 3 and is based in San Francisco.



. She worked over the last year as an editorial fellow for Mother Jones and previously held editorial and reporting roles at NPR Music and the San Francisco Chronicle. She is an alumna of Stanford University’s graduate program in journalism. She started in her new position August 3 and is based in San Francisco. Rachel Santarsiero, editorial fellow . She worked as lead climate investigator at the National Security Archive and a freelance writer for DeSmog, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and Climate Home News. She started August 3 and is based in Washington, DC.



. She worked as lead climate investigator at the National Security Archive and a freelance writer for DeSmog, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and Climate Home News. She started August 3 and is based in Washington, DC. Satchel Walton, editorial fellow. He previously interned at the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Louisville Public Media, and he worked as deputy editor-in-chief at Oxford University’s Cherwell and a senior writer at the University of North Carolina’s Daily Tar Heel. He started August 3 and is based in Washington, DC.

Mother Jones’ editorial fellowship is supported by grants from the Helen and Will Webster Foundation and the generosity of individual contributors. The program began in 1980 and has nurtured more than 700 young journalists, including several current staff members at Mother Jones. It is named after the late Ben Bagdikian, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist, media critic, and former dean of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Learn more at www.motherjones.com/jobs/fellowships.