Mother Jones’ COO Jahna Berry to Receive Bay Area Business Award

Honors Region’s Most Influential Women Across Industries

Mother Jones’ Chief Operating Officer Jahna Berry will be recognized Oct. 13 as one of the most influential women in business in the San Francisco Bay Area, for her leadership role at the 46-year-old nonprofit news organization based in San Francisco.

“Jahna is a truly exceptional leader whose career shows a lifelong passion for serving audiences, and especially underrepresented communities with powerful, change-making journalism. ” said Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein. “Nonprofit news outlets can put this kind of journalism on a sustainable, long-term footing, and Jahna has been critical to growing and innovating Mother Jones’ unique hybrid business model.”

The award is presented by the San Francisco Business Times, which is honoring dozens of women in business across the region.

Berry has worked for nearly five years at Mother Jones, serving as COO since 2020, and from 2015 to 2017 as Director of News Product. She currently serves on the organization’s Board of Directors, and previously worked at the news organizations WIRED and the Arizona Republic, and served as a chapter president of the Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

Berry lives in Oakland, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan.