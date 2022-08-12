Mother Jones Hires Three News Fellows for 10-Month, Deep Dive Into Journalism

In an ongoing effort to build the next generation of investigative reporters, Mother Jones announced the hiring of three editorial fellows, who will fact-check and report for the nonprofit news organization for the next 10 months.

“We’re excited to have this talented and promising group of reporters join us and contribute to the in-depth reporting that is the essence of our work,” said Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein. “Our fellowship program has launched the careers of dozens of successful journalists, and we always benefit tremendously from the insight and perspective they bring to our organization.”

The new fellows are:

Angelica Cabral , who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and previously worked for the East Bay Times and The (Salinas) Californian. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University in Tempe.

, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and previously worked for the East Bay Times and The (Salinas) Californian. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University in Tempe. Maggie Duffy , who is based in New York, and previously worked as an editorial intern at In These Times, and wrote for The Occidental at Occidental College in Los Angeles, where she earned her bachelor’s degree; and

, who is based in New York, and previously worked as an editorial intern at In These Times, and wrote for The Occidental at Occidental College in Los Angeles, where she earned her bachelor’s degree; and Ruqaiyah Zarook, who is based in Washington, DC, and wrote for publications including the Nation, Dissent, Current Affairs, and Washington Square News in New York, after earning master’s degrees from New York University and McGill University.

The three hires join current Mother Jones editorial fellows Emily Hofstaedter, Ruth Murai, Emma Rindlisbacher, and Eamon Whalen. The editorial fellowship is supported by grants from the Irving Harris Foundation, the Lannan Foundation, and the Helen and Will Webster Foundation and by the generosity of individual contributors.

The next fellowship cycle begins in June 2023, and applications will start being accepted in spring 2023. The program began in 1980 and has nurtured more than 700 young journalists, including 16 current staff members at Mother Jones. It is named for Ben Bagdikian, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, media critic, and former dean of the UC-Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Learn more at www.motherjones.com/jobs/fellowships/.