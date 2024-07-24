Mother Jones Hires TikTok Star Kat Abughazaleh as Video Creator

Her Sharp Critique of Fox News, Disinformation, and Extremism Will Burnish Mother Jones’ Reporting

As part of an initiative to confront disinformation that runs rampant on digital platforms, Mother Jones recently hired popular social media commentator Kat Abughazaleh as Video Creator, a role that highlights her signature videos about democracy, far-right media coverage, disinformation, and radicalization.

“Kat is undeniably one of the most insightful and witty political analysts of the social video generation,” said Mother Jones Executive Editor James West. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with her, especially at a time when the news is moving at lightning speed on the social platforms where she has become an indispensable voice. The election is just four months away, and it’s a great time to follow our feeds, because you’re not going to want to miss what Kat has planned.”

In her first post for Mother Jones, Abughazaleh critiqued Fox News and its racist and sexist attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, and in her second post, she detailed how former Fox News host Tucker Carlson helped J.D. Vance become the GOP’s Vice Presidential nominee.

Prior to joining Mother Jones, Abughazaleh regularly created astute clips about Fox News – including one examining its annual Patriot Awards that generated 1.5 million views on TikTok – and another critiquing the network’s coverage of Donald Trump’s indictment on racketeering charges last year, which garnered 992,000 views.

Mother Jones’ hiring of Abughazaleh is part of the nonprofit, reader-supported organization’s continuing effort to share news and information with younger and more diverse readers on the platforms that most resonate with them, such as TikTok and Instagram. It follows the outlet’s January 2024 announcement that it hired popular social media personality Garrison Hayes as a Video Correspondent.

Abughazaleh’s prowess at crafting humorous and insightful content led BuzzFeed News to publish a glowing profile of her in April 2023, and to date, her social media followers total nearly half a million across TikTok, Twitter/X, and Instagram.