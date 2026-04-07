Mother Jones Hires Two Breaking News Reporters, Alex Nguyen and Sophie Hurwitz

Mother Jones announced it hired two breaking news reporters, Alex Nguyen and Sophie Hurwitz, who will write about the top news of the day and co-host the nonprofit news organization’s weekday newsletter, Mother Jones Daily. Mother Jones merged in 2024 with the investigative public radio show and podcast Reveal, and its nonprofit newsroom is the largest ever.

“Hiring these two talented reporters signals that we’re with our readers for every twist and turn, showing up wherever important stories break and delivering it on the web, across our enormous social platforms, and in concert with our growing video operation,” said Mother Jones Executive Editor James West. “That relentlessness is exactly what our readers demand from an unflinching independent newsroom like ours.”

Nguyen started April 1, and prior to being hired full time by Mother Jones, he served in the newsroom as a contributing writer and editorial fellow and as a breaking news intern at the Daily Beast. During his stint as an editorial fellow at Mother Jones, one of his more notable pieces was a profile of a Republican congressional candidate from New Hampshire, Lily Tang Williams. Nguyen is based in New York City, and his Bluesky handle is @alexjn.bsky.social.

Hurwitz starts April 15 and previously worked as a reporting fellow for Grist, an editorial fellow for Mother Jones, and a fact checker for New York magazine and The Nation. During their fellowship with Mother Jones, Hurwitz wrote about—among other topics—attempts to intimidate pro-Palestinian activists and deport critics of the Trump administration’s deportation policies. They are based in New York City, and their Bluesky handle is @hurwitz.bsky.social.