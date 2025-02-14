Nation’s Most Prestigious Magazine Awards Select Mother Jones/Reveal as Finalists in Four Categories, Including General Excellence

The nation’s most prestigious magazine awards announced that Mother Jones and Reveal are finalists in four categories: for general excellence, profile writing, podcasting, and reporting. The American Society of Magazine Editors will announce the winners April 10 in New York.

“To be nominated four times, for work that spans long-form investigations to narrative audio to video is a testament to why we merged Mother Jones and Reveal a year ago,” said Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief of the Center for Investigative Reporting, which produces Mother Jones and Reveal. “For decades, our reporting has focused on unearthing untold stories and shining a spotlight on injustices, and we will remain steadfast in that mission no matter what the threats the news media faces.”

The general excellence award is considered the top honor for magazines in the United States, and is based on a news organization’s array of content across platforms. Mother Jones competed against other news outlets focused on literature, science, and politics. This is the third year in a row that Mother Jones has been named a finalist for general excellence, and it has been so honored 13 times since 2001. It won in 2001, 2008, and 2010; in 2017, it also won Magazine of the Year.

In the profile writing category, judges recognized Mother Jones’ National Affairs Editor Mark Follman, who in “Lessons From A Mass Shooter’s Mother” dug deep into what led Elliot Rodger to murder six other young people, and his mother’s quest to prevent future tragedies.

In the podcasting category, judges selected the three-part Reveal series, “40 Acres and A Lie.” Reporters Alexia Fernández Campbell, April Simpson, Pratheek Rebala from the Center for Public Integrity, uncovered the names of 1,250 formerly enslaved Black men and women who received land titles after the Civil War – only to have the land taken back. The series was produced by Nadia Hamdan, Roy Hurst, and Steven Rascón; and edited by Cynthia Rodriguez. Reveal is distributed by PRX to more than 500 public radio stations across the United States. Several print stories from this project also ran in Mother Jones, including an essay by Pulitzer Prize winner Wesley Lowery.

In the reporting category, Shoshana Walter of The Marshall Project published a three-part investigation that she began while on staff at Reveal about how women were wrongly being denied access to their newborn babies after they had false-positive drug tests, or were on prescriptions to treat various conditions and yet hospitals claimed they were using illicit drugs. The project’s three stories were published in Mother Jones, The Marshall Project, and USA Today, and the Reveal episode, “She Ate a Poppy Seed Salad Just Before Giving Birth. Then They Took Her Baby Away” was produced by Marianne McCune, and edited by Jenny Casas.

To view a complete list of National Magazine Award finalists, visit https://asme.memberclicks.net/asme-announces-national-magazine-awards-2025-finalists.