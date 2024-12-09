Mother Jones, Reveal Release List of Top 10 Stories, Podcasts, Videos of 2024

In Election Year, Politics Dominate Most Popular Content

With 2024 coming to a close, Mother Jones and Reveal released their top 10 list of most popular stories, podcasts, and videos of the year.

Politics dominated the most-read stories from Mother Jones, led by an article about the Supreme Court decision giving presidential immunity to Donald Trump, and two articles each about JD Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On the Reveal side, the weekly podcast’s most downloaded episode is a landmark investigation into how land was stolen back from formerly enslaved people in the South; opposition to solar farms in New York state; and how Florida’s “war on woke” is affecting state residents. Finally, the 10 most-viewed videos included two about the rise of Black MAGA, and one about Elon Musk promoting centuries-old, racist pseudoscience.

“This year has proved to be one helluva time for our brand of no-holds-barred accountability journalism,” said James West, Executive Editor of Mother Jones and Reveal. “Across print, podcasts, video, and social media platforms, our investigations captured and often anticipated the year’s biggest cultural and political upheavals, resonating with record numbers of readers and listeners. This list is a testament to an extraordinarily talented team—and we’re just getting started for 2025.”

10 Most-Read Mother Jones Stories (source: Google Analytics)

10 Most-Downloaded Reveal Episodes (source: PRX)

10 Most-Viewed Mother Jones Videos



Mother Jones and Reveal, which are produced by the Center for Investigative Reporting, merged in February 2024. The nonprofit news organization is supported by readers and listeners, and was formed in 1976 in San Francisco.