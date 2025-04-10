Mother Jones/Reveal Win Two National Magazine Awards, for General Excellence and Podcasting

Today, Mother Jones and Reveal—both produced by the Center for Investigative Reporting—won prestigious awards from the American Society of Magazine Editors.

Mother Jones won the “General Excellence” award—the top honor in ASME’s annual National Magazine Awards, also known as the Ellies—for news outlets focused on literature, science, and politics. Mother Jones previously won this accolade, which honors work across all platforms, in 2010, 2008, and 2001; and in 2017, it also won Magazine of the Year.

Reveal’s three-part series about slavery and reparations, made in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Mother Jones, won for podcasting.

“These awards are a testimony to our bet, a little more than a year ago, that combining two great newsrooms would be a force multiplier,” said Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief of the Center for Investigative Reporting. “At a time when news organizations are under attack, it’s more important than ever to recognize the outstanding work journalists are doing every day. And with Mother Jones and Reveal united in one newsroom, we’re uniquely positioned to tell the most urgent stories of our time, and reach audiences wherever they are.”

The General Excellence category honors work on all platforms, and Mother Jones’ submission included a special issue devoted to oligarchs in America; an investigation into a disappearing tribal police department; and a mother’s quest to prevent future mass shootings.

In the podcasting category, Reveal’s “40 Acres and A Lie” series explored how more than 1,200 formerly enslaved Black men and women received land titles after the Civil War—only to have the land taken back by the government. Reveal is distributed by PRX to more than 500 public radio stations across the United States.

The “40 Acres and A Lie” series, which took more than two years to report, competed against entries from Audacy; the Washington Post; Wondery and Crooked Media; and Pineapple Street Studios and Higher Ground, the production studio created by Barack and Michelle Obama.

This year, Mother Jones was also nominated for best profile for a mother’s quest to prevent future mass shootings; and a three-part series about drug testing of pregnant women by Reveal, The Marshall Project, Mother Jones, and USA Today received a nomination for best reporting. Here is a link to the finalists: https://asme.memberclicks.net/asme-announces-national-magazine-awards-2025-finalists

To view a complete list of National Magazine Award winners, visit https://asme.memberclicks.net/american-society-of-magazine-editors-announces-national-magazine-awards-2025-winners.