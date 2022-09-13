Nonprofit News Outlet Mother Jones Hires Vice President of Development

Mother Jones Hires Vice President of Development

Organization’s Major Gifts Topped $7 Million Last Year

News outlet Mother Jones announced that Emily Cozart Mohammed has joined its leadership as Vice President of Development. The 46-year-old nonprofit news organization raised $7 million from major gifts and foundations during the last fiscal year.

“We’re excited to have Emily joining the best development team in the field to help inspire supporters at a time when attacks on democracy make fearless investigative journalism more critical than ever,” said Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein. “She recognizes the power of storytelling as a tool for change, and her experience in both major gifts and foundation fundraising will be a huge asset.”

Cozart Mohammed is based in New York and started her position on Sept. 8. A former lawyer with Paul Hastings, her previous non-profit fundraising experience includes three years as Director of Philanthropy for Vote Solar, two years as Director of Philanthropy at The Guardian, and as Associate Director of Development at Mother Jones.

In other personnel changes, Mother Jones promoted Beth Eisenstaedt to Deputy Director of Development, after serving since 2018 in two other fundraising roles at the organization, and hired Lisa Schachter as Advancement Officer, after holding similar positions at several universities and nonprofit organizations.

In addition, Mother Jones recently elected three new board members: Lauri Fitz-Pegado, Bill Gee, and Angie Jean-Marie. Fitz-Pegado is a strategic communications executive and diplomat, who served as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer, and presidential appointee in the U.S. Commerce Department. Gee is the co-founder of the Manaaki Foundation, and held leadership roles at Chicago Public Media and ProPublica. Jean-Marie is founder of a social impact consulting firm, and previously worked as Director of Public Engagement for Times Up.