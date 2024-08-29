The Center for Investigative Reporting Hires Podcast Innovator Kara McGuirk-Allison as Senior Radio Editor

Founding Producer of NPR’s Hidden Brain Will Help Supercharge Reveal’s Podcast Offerings

The Center for Investigative Reporting, which produces Mother Jones and Reveal, announced the hiring today of podcast innovator Kara McGuirk-Allison as Senior Radio Editor. She is the founding producer of NPR’s Hidden Brain, and in her new position will spearhead new programming aimed at Reveal’s podcast audience.

“Kara’s creativity and industry expertise are just what we need to bring more of our journalism to an even wider audience each week,” said CIR Executive Editor James West. “She’s a real producer’s producer, and I’m excited to hear what audio magic she’ll unleash for our listeners.”

Reveal started as a weekly radio show and podcast in 2013, and reaches roughly a million weekly listeners across more than 500 stations nationwide, and the podcast is downloaded an additional 500,000 times a month. To meet the growing demand of its listeners, Reveal will expand its programming to include more opportunities to hear Reveal’s brand of journalism in their podcast feeds, drawing on the combined resources of the newly merged Mother Jones–Reveal newsroom.

Prior to joining the reader and listener supported Center for Investigative Reporting, McGuirk-Allison was a lead producer at Marvel/Disney, overseeing shows like This Week in Marvel. In addition to producing and launching Hidden Brain in 2015 for NPR, McGuirk-Allison produced for NPR news shows and NPR’s Justice Talking, a weekly radio show that discussed the law and public policy.

She is a member of the Podcast Academy and the Association of Independents in Radio, and her work has received numerous awards, including from the Kavli Science Journalism Awards for an episode of Hidden Brain; multiple Gracie Awards, and a Webby. McGuirk-Allison is based in Annapolis, Maryland.