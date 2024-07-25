The Center for Investigative Reporting’s Documentary Film Victim/Suspect Receives Three Emmy Nominations

Film examines how sexual assault victims are wrongfully charged with false reporting

The Center for Investigative Reporting today received three Emmy nominations for its documentary film Victim/Suspect, which examines how sexual assault victims are treated by police. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, was nominated for outstanding investigative documentary, outstanding documentary direction, and outstanding documentary research, and winners will be announced at an event in New York City on Sept. 26.

“Investigative journalism is an involved and expensive undertaking, and only with the generous support of our readers and listeners can such outstanding work eventually find its way onto the big screen,” said Monika Bauerlein, CEO of the Center for Investigative Reporting.

The film follows CIR reporter Rachel de Leon as she uncovers a shocking nationwide pattern: Young women tell police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of the perpetrators being brought to justice, the women are charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them. Her reporting was adapted for an episode on the public radio show and podcast, Reveal, and a feature story in Mother Jones.

The Center for Investigative Reporting is the umbrella organization for Reveal, Mother Jones, and CIR Studios, its film and television division.

“Uncovering social injustices is at the core of our organization,” said Amanda Pike, the Director of Film and TV at CIR Studios. “It’s deeply satisfying when that reporting leads to reforms in places around the country, as happened with Victim/Suspect.”

In response to de Leon’s reporting, Connecticut’s governor signed a bill into law in May 2024 that would mandate all law enforcement agencies in the state implement a model policy for responding to sexual assault reports by September 2025. The law also requires that officers refer sexual assault victims to a victim advocate, distribute information about services available, and help the victim and any children present obtain medical care.

Victim/Suspect was produced in partnership with Motto Pictures as a Netflix original film, and was directed and produced by Nancy Schwartzman (Roll Red Roll). It premiered as an official selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Documentary Competition, and started streaming on Netflix in May 2023.

Earlier this year, CIR Studios’ documentary film The Grab was released in theaters and on-demand. It investigates the global battle to control the planet’s supply of food and water.