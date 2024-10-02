The Center for Investigative Reporting’s Documentary Film Wins an Emmy

Victim/Suspect examines how sexual assault victims are wrongfully charged with false reporting

The Center for Investigative Reporting’s documentary film Victim/Suspect recently won an Emmy for its exploration of how sexual assault victims across the country are treated by police. The film, which is streaming on Netflix, won for outstanding documentary research, and was nominated in two other categories: outstanding investigative documentary, and outstanding documentary direction.

“We’re thrilled to have our work recognized by viewers and critics alike, and this film is just one example of the outstanding journalism we create day-in and day-out to hold powerful interests in the country accountable,” said Monika Bauerlein, CEO of the Center for Investigative Reporting.

The film follows CIR reporter Rachel de Leon as she uncovers a shocking nationwide pattern: Young women tell police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of the perpetrators being brought to justice, the women are charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them. Her reporting was adapted for an episode on the public radio show and podcast, Reveal, and a feature story in Mother Jones.

The Center for Investigative Reporting is the umbrella organization for Reveal, Mother Jones, and CIR Studios, its film and television division.

“Projects like this require years of research and on-the-ground reporting, and that’s only possible at a nonprofit organization like ours because of the generous support from our readers and listeners,” said Amanda Pike, the Director of Film and TV at CIR Studios. “Their investment allows us to shine a bright light on the people whose lives are being disrupted by a criminal justice system that fails too many of us.”

In response to de Leon’s reporting, the governor of Connecticut (where de Leon traveled to report on two troubling false reporting cases) signed a bill into law in May 2024 that would mandate all law enforcement agencies in the state implement a model policy for responding to sexual assault reports by September 2025. The law also requires that officers refer sexual assault victims to a victim advocate, distribute information about services available, and help the victim and any children present obtain medical care.

Victim/Suspect was produced in partnership with Motto Pictures as a Netflix original film, and was directed and produced by Nancy Schwartzman (Roll Red Roll). It premiered as an official selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Documentary Competition, and started streaming on Netflix in May 2023.

Another documentary film from CIR Studios, The Grab, will be available for streaming Oct. 10 on Hulu. It is an investigation of the battle to control the planet’s limited supply of food and water, and is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, who also directed the 2013 breakout hit documentary, Blackfish.