A Bit More About the Joy of Horror Movies

Over the past few weeks (wait, has it been months?), we’ve been running a series of pieces called Plague Comforts, writing about what’s been getting us through these strange times. I recommend all of them if you need a boost. We will occasionally highlight them here.

A recent one from Matt Cohen—about his growing collecting of horror VHS tapes—has a nice postscript.

After we published the piece, Matt’s inbox turned into a small B-movie horror convention: an actor from Friday the 13th Part III emailed; a make-up artist got in touch.

In the hours since this post went up, one of the main actors in Friday the 13th Part III and a makeup artist who worked on Demon Wind emailed me to tell me how much they appreciated this article. My cold, horror-loving heart has thawed and melted. — Matt Cohen (@Matt_D_Cohen) May 20, 2020

And we got a bit of a behind-the-scenes look.

Perhaps you do not love horror movies like Matt does. But how could you not enjoy this photo from the set of Demond Wind?

The caption sent along: “Jeff Farley prepares Dan Koko as the Master Demon.”