Angela Davis and Ayanna Pressley Join Dozens of Iconic Leaders for Today’s Malcolm X Birthday Livestream

Today marks 95 years since Malcolm X first touched the planet and did all he could to reimagine and revolutionize it, and a daylong tribute is livestreaming with iconic leaders Angela Davis—reason alone to scrap any plans you’d made and tune in—Rep. Ayanna Pressley, IIyasah Shabazz (Malcolm’s daughter), Al Sharpton, and music from Robert Glasper (here with Mos Def for a boost), Common, Stevie Wonder, and Pete Rock.

Stamina and solidarity-building are on the lineup, but however you view Malcolm’s impact, don’t overlook that of Yuri Kochiyama, also born today, 99 years ago, a Japanese American civil rights pioneer and close friend of Malcolm’s; she was at his side the moment his life was taken. A life that continues here in “A Tribute in Word and Sound,” streaming from the Shabazz Center. After the celebration, let me know how you see Malcolm’s legacy at recharge@motherjones.com.