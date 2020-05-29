10 mins ago

Boosts of Strength and Stamina for the Weekend

30 for 30. Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act is all the more challenging and consequential in a pandemic, and encouraging news is in from the National Center on Disability and Journalism. The center announced a major campaign yesterday to spark more thoughtfully framed news coverage of disability communities by suggesting 30 story tips for journalists’ consideration, one tweeted (#NCDJ30for30) and shared to Facebook (@ASUNCDJ) every other day through July 26, the act’s anniversary. Stories range from COVID-19’s impact to tech’s role in transforming lives, all archived on NCDJ’s site. H/T to Kristin Gilger, the center’s executive director and senior associate dean at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and graduate student Molly Duerig, who helped create the campaign.

Pressing on. While printing presses cool off as newspapers slow or shutter across the country, a group of independent artists is hitting the printers, creating T-shirts for pandemic relief: “Unionize the Minors” shirts are on sale, with all proceeds going to minor leaguers and their families affected by COVID-19 in light of news about teams cutting off the minors. The brains, brawn, and creativity behind the shirts belong to Alex Bazeley and Bobby Wagner, who host Tipping Pitches, a podcast they started as NYU students and that’s evolved into a popular series about baseball, labor relations, and socioeconomics.

Say what? No description; just enjoy this bite. Thanks to my colleague Daniel Moattar for alerting me to it.

How to spend your weekend? By emailing recharge@motherjones.com with story ideas that highlight solutions, justice, goodness, and greatness, and spinning the daily blog at motherjones.com/recharge.

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

