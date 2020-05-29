For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

30 for 30. Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act is all the more challenging and consequential in a pandemic, and encouraging news is in from the National Center on Disability and Journalism. The center announced a major campaign yesterday to spark more thoughtfully framed news coverage of disability communities by suggesting 30 story tips for journalists’ consideration, one tweeted (#NCDJ30for30) and shared to Facebook (@ASUNCDJ) every other day through July 26, the act’s anniversary. Stories range from COVID-19’s impact to tech’s role in transforming lives, all archived on NCDJ’s site. H/T to Kristin Gilger, the center’s executive director and senior associate dean at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and graduate student Molly Duerig, who helped create the campaign.

Pressing on. While printing presses cool off as newspapers slow or shutter across the country, a group of independent artists is hitting the printers, creating T-shirts for pandemic relief: “Unionize the Minors” shirts are on sale, with all proceeds going to minor leaguers and their families affected by COVID-19 in light of news about teams cutting off the minors. The brains, brawn, and creativity behind the shirts belong to Alex Bazeley and Bobby Wagner, who host Tipping Pitches, a podcast they started as NYU students and that’s evolved into a popular series about baseball, labor relations, and socioeconomics.

Say what? No description; just enjoy this bite. Thanks to my colleague Daniel Moattar for alerting me to it.

