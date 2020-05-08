To All the Customers Tipping Away Their Stimulus Checks to Gig Workers: We’ll Shout It Out Here

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Tipping generously has always been an ethical imperative in a broken system that underpays gig workers on the shaky premise that optional tipping is sufficient and sustainable, but during a pandemic it’s especially life-saving, and some customers are stepping up. An 18-year-old restaurant worker in Texas got a $1,300 tip ($300 to him and $1,000 to the rest of the staff) with a “good luck” note. Luck isn’t needed so much as action, but short of action we’ll take luck—like the luck visited upon a Florida server who got a $500 tip; an Arkansas server who received a customer’s entire $1,200 stimulus check as a tip; and Tampa bakery workers who got a $1,000 tip.

A Recharge callout: Any supremely large tips (subjectively defined) will get a shout-out on this blog. Email your receipt to recharge@motherjones.com and indicate whether you want your name and city/town included. The whims and guesswork of the American tipping arrangement are unjust enough before a pandemic, but acts of solidarity, resilience, and generosity are coming through.