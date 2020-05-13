Here’s Why NOVID-19 Is Trending

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Before you wave it off as a bizarre autocorrect misfire or clumsy typo, or an ill-conceived respelling, consider its origins: “NOVID-19” got going as a just-say-no bit of creativity by hospital workers who named a staff break room the “NOvid room,” a space that allows NO talk of YOU-KNOW-WHAT-19 between shifts. The idea took off. Several medical centers worldwide are doing the same, at doctors’ and nurses’ own initiative. Rules of entry: “1) The first rule of the NOvid room is that you do not talk about COVID-19 in this room. 2) The second rule of the NOvid room is that you DO NOT talk about COVID-19 in this room. 3) The third rule of the NOvid room is that if you mention, imply, or talk about COVID-19, your time in the room is over and you must leave. 4) The fourth rule is to try and sit 2 metres [6 feet] apart…9) The ninth rule is to enjoy the break. 10) Remember you are amazing.”

That 10th rule, hm. But hospital workers are amazing, as are the NOVID Virtual Run organizers, who are drumming up donations for vaccine research worldwide. “The idea that NOVID says ‘no’ to COVID and that even a one-letter difference can lift people’s spirits, raise solidarity, and keep us united” is what inspired Blaine Penny, head of the mitochondrial nonprofit MitoCanada, to run with NOVID as a charity name, he tells me, and San Francisco’s Half Marathon manager heard about it and got onboard, naming runs likewise. “I knew this was something San Franciscans could get behind,” says Michelle La Sala, the half marathon’s organizer. More than 850 runners in seven countries have signed up for NOVID runs so far, raising thousands of dollars toward research.

But if you’re going to run, follow my colleague Jacob Rosenberg’s rules of the road: way more than 6 feet apart for safety. And let me know your take on NOVID-19 (inspiring? too much? a bit of good creativity and self-compassion among hospital workers?) at recharge@motherjones.com.