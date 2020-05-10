2 hours ago

Mother’s Day Celebrations That Defy Distance and Meet the Moment

For the millions of mothers working front-line jobs and the millions more incarcerated across America right now—80 percent of women in jail are mothers—spending Mother’s Day at a distance is a test of stamina. But also of solidarity. Just ask the 8-year-old and 10-year-old in Wisconsin who created an online newspaper with their mother called the Quarantine Times to celebrate families everywhere; the mother and daughter graduating together in North Carolina this week; the doulas and midwives organizing for change at the National Black Doulas Association; the 150 hospital workers getting a musical surprise in the Bronx for Mother’s Day; and the inspiring Colorlines writer Rosana Cruz, who envisions “what a Mother’s Day steeped in racial and gender justice” can look like.

However you view the day, it’s grounded in searches for change, traceable to anti-war activist Anna Jarvis, blues singer Bessie Smith, voting-rights pioneer Julia Ward Howe, and billions of women throughout history. The cards came later. Consumerism came later. Tweetable feasts, later. Overpriced gadgets that break in a week, later. The origins run deeper, so let us know how motherhood inspires you beyond Mother’s Day at recharge@motherjones.com. We’ll highlight some of your stories on our new daily Recharge blog.

