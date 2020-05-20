2 hours ago

Read About Music That Will Make You Move

Yesterday, we published a nice piece about Big Freedia’s new album, Louder, by Sam Van Pykeren. Reading it should give you a bit of a happy jolt—we hope—and lift you out of your seat to dance.

Perhaps to one of Big Freedia’s newest songs?

If, after reading, you’re looking for more bounce hits, I would (of course) recommend checking out Freedia’s back catalog.

But there’s so much more! This bang from 1994—a reference to the Times-Picayune and all—calls back to when bounce was more heavingly regional. You can listen to more, if you’d like, and start to notice the beats repeating. There are lists aplenty online, including from Rolling Stone, with classics to get you started.

Just want more Freedia though? While you’re on YouTube, take a peek at the stuff she’s been uploading in quarantine—it ranges from a music video to calming cooking.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

