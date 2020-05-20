Read About Music That Will Make You Move

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Yesterday, we published a nice piece about Big Freedia’s new album, Louder, by Sam Van Pykeren. Reading it should give you a bit of a happy jolt—we hope—and lift you out of your seat to dance.

Perhaps to one of Big Freedia’s newest songs?

If, after reading, you’re looking for more bounce hits, I would (of course) recommend checking out Freedia’s back catalog.

But there’s so much more! This bang from 1994—a reference to the Times-Picayune and all—calls back to when bounce was more heavingly regional. You can listen to more, if you’d like, and start to notice the beats repeating. There are lists aplenty online, including from Rolling Stone, with classics to get you started.

Just want more Freedia though? While you’re on YouTube, take a peek at the stuff she’s been uploading in quarantine—it ranges from a music video to calming cooking.