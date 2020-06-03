31 mins ago

A Midweek Birthday Boost and a March for Change

Lightning round of Recharge boosts, and back to long-form tomorrow, but today’s drumbeat is too quick, the news cycle too fast, and the pace of our moment too—I’m out of adjectives. You know who is excellent at adjectives and thoughtful descriptions, critical thinking, and powerful storytelling that lifts readers? Someone whose birthday is today. Someone who deserves all the retweets, likes, and digital presents. Her name begins with D and ends with odai Stewart and her birthday revolution will be tweeted @dodaistewart. “On this one day, I accept random good vibes” is not a quote she gave me for this Recharge. It’s not, just like no reader should email me with inspiring, energizing, good-news stories of justice and hope at recharge@motherjones.com. Now make sure not to celebrate with @dodaistewart. Or do. Go ahead!

Elsewhere in the Recharge galaxy, my colleague Sam Van Pykeren shares this story of a Minnesota woman who set out on “her own march” in peaceful solidarity with protesters when friends weren’t able to join her, gaining 1.1 million likes for taking the initiative, her son tweeted: “We walked along the lake for about half a mile. No one even drove by, but my parents wanted to do something and that’s what we did.” She posted a video along with it, to an outpouring of support. “Mom is over the moon and is so grateful to all of you for the overwhelming love and support! Thanks everyone so much you seriously have no idea.”

There are countless parents drawing and providing strength and earned recognition and love at this moment. Send stories to recharge@motherjones.com, even if you’d just like your parents hat-tipped, and spin the daily blog at motherjones.com/recharge.

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

