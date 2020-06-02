2 hours ago

An 18-Year-Old’s Family Restaurant Burned to the Ground. Supporters Are Pitching in to Rebuild It.

It’s still only Tuesday? Okay, multiple Recharges today. It’s gonna take a lot of boosts to get through this week. Let’s stretch a triple:

More than material. When 18-year-old Hafsa Islam saw her family’s Bangladeshi Indian restaurant burned to the ground during protests in Minneapolis, she shared the news on Facebook and posted her dad’s perspective: “Let my building burn…Life is more valuable than anything else. We can rebuild a building, but we cannot give this man [George Floyd] back to his family.” Her posts were met with an outpouring of support so vast and news coverage so wide that solidarity turned into nationwide pledges to rebuild her restaurant.

Music of a moment. Saving lives is the country’s first order of business. But saving music is a collective project of its own, and encouraging news is in: The famed Bop Street Records announced that it would be forced to close by the pandemic, and its 500,000 recordings flushed, but in the final hours, the Internet Archive came through to purchase the entire collection, sight unseen. The archive—a nonprofit library of free books, movies, music, and more—has collected more than 4.5 million audio recordings.

Unlocked. A small bail fund has raised a staggering $20 million in four days of donations to help protesters in Minnesota. A popular DJ, Marea Stamper, known as the Black Madonna, said that any followers who donate to bail funds and send her donation receipts would get added to her shows’ guest lists when touring picks back up. “Everyone around the world is ready for justice,” Tonja Honsey, the fund’s executive director, said. “They’re ready for real change, and they’re supporting that.”

THE BIG PICTURE

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

