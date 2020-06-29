3 hours ago

Diane Guerrero, of “Jane the Virgin” and “Orange Is the New Black,” in Conversation on COVID-19 and Immigration

Diane Guerrero and Mother Jones immigration reporter Fernanda EchavarriMother Jones

In case you missed the insightful and timely conversation Thursday with actor, activist, and author Diane Guerrero and Mother Jones immigration reporter Fernanda Echavarri, catch it here, a highlight of our “In Conversation” series, which has adapted creatively to the pandemic’s preempting of in-person gatherings with a move to remote livestreams. The star of Jane the Virgin and Orange Is the New Black amplified the experiences and impact of COVID-19 and Trump administration assaults on asylum seekers and explored how the media portrays immigrants—along with ways to strengthen communities and support families and individuals facing crises. Catch the conversation and share your ideas under the video or at recharge@motherjones.com.

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

