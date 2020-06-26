2 hours ago

LeBron James Dunks Again on Trump, Scoring Multimillions for a New Media Empire

LeBron James has been dunking on Donald Trump for years now, posterizing the president in a kingly pose of majesty and strength and style, with tweets and press statements like this one and this one. The NBA star isn’t about to let up on the windbag occupant of the highest office: James just scored $100 million in backing to build a media empire, a new company that “gives a voice to creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved,” in the words of Jason Kelly, who interviewed James in a video chat for Bloomberg. The new company’s staff is 64 percent people of color and 40 percent women. Now let’s see if James has it in the tank to run one-on-three with Nat Johnson, Thumper DeShields, and J. Barron. Taking bets at recharge@motherjones.com.

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

