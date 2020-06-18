Stanley Crouch Just Won a Major 2020 Award. “Victory Is Assured” Was His Signature for a Reason.

If you haven’t read much, or any, of Stanley Crouch’s brilliantly constructed and historically informed writing on music and politics, let me know at recharge@motherjones.com and we can deep-dive the language, the love, the muscle, and the memory of his writing and thinking. Wherever you land on the continuum of cultural criticism, genre, and race, Crouch’s ideas have to be engaged with if we’re to understand the fuller picture of America. Congratulations to Crouch for winning this year’s Lifetime Achievement in Jazz Journalism award from the Jazz Journalists Association. A prerecorded statement from Crouch, who is 74, will be played during a livestream at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Hot House Global and the Jazz Journalist Association’s Facebook page. Also at the party: Terri Lyne Carrington (Musician of the Year and Drummer of the Year), bassist Linda May Han Oh, saxophonist Miguel Zenón, and many others.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.