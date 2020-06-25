Warren and Booker Are Investigating Meatpacking Giants After Our Reporting Shed Light on Dangerous Conditions

Thanks largely to the hard-hitting reporting by Mother Jones contributors Esther Honig and Ted Genoways in their exclusive investigation of how meatpacking plants let workers get sick and die rather than slow production, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are opening an investigation of their own. Citing our piece, “The Workers Are Being Sacrificed,” the senators announced a new study of meatpacking companies’ treatment of workers during the pandemic—at a time when these companies threatened a local meat shortage while sending massive amounts of pork abroad. Catch the investigation in our July-August issue or online, and join us in congratulating Esther and Ted, senior editor Maddie Oatman, and our partners at the Food and Environment Reporting Network for essential work with potentially life-saving results. And for those of you who can, consider pitching in to support more high-impact reporting like it. (Mother Jones’ Monika Bauerlein describes what the pandemic has meant for our reporting here.)
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.